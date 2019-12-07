Former Patriots Kicker Adam Vinatieri Makes NFL 100 All-Time List

Former New England Patriots kicker and current Indianapolis Colt Adam Vinatieri was named to the NFL 100 All-Time list.

At the age of 46, Vinatieri holds the NFL record for most field goals made (599) and most points scored by single player (2,673). In ten seasons with the Patriots, Vinatieri made a remarkable 263-of-321 field goal attempts (81.9%).

Vinatieri was known for his clutch kicks in the early 2000's which helped kickstart New England's dynasty. Bill Belichick talked about some of the most clutch kicks of Vinatieri's career last night during this week's segment of NFL 100: