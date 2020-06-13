PatriotMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Joejuan Williams: Learning From Patriots' Veteran DBs Has Been a 'Blessing'

Devon Clements

One benefit the New England Patriots had last season was being able to slowly develop their young, defensive talent. Because their defense had many great, veteran players, that allowed players like 2019 second-round pick Joejuan Williams to learn and grow without having to be thrown into the fire as a starter right away. 

Williams - a cornerback out of Vanderbilt - continues to have the opportunity to learn from and watch some of the best defensive backs in the NFL, such as Stephon Gilmore and Devin McCourty. And he refers to that as a "blessing."

"I want to be in the league for the long haul. Learning from those guys has been great. Those guys have been my big brothers," Williams told Paul Perillo of Patriots.com. "Of course you want to challenge and compete for time. Steph and the McCourtys … learning from those guys standing side by side has been a blessing. As a competitor you want to get out there and play but also you want to sit back and put your team in the best position. If my role is to learn then that is my role.

"It will only make me more valuable and a better player overall for my team if I'm lined up at cornerback and I know what the safety's assignment is. Knowing the whole defense conceptually makes everything better. You know what other teammates are supposed to be doing. That helps you play quicker and make more plays because you know where your help is supposed to be."

Williams didn't take his minimal production in his rookie year as a knock on his own talents, but rather an opportunity to grow so he would be prepared when his number was called. 

"Overall my rookie year was a big learning year for me," he said. "I didn't play much at the beginning of the season and I started getting into the rotation on defense and special teams the last few games. That's when I got most of my snaps.

"But it also gave me a chance to look up to the guys in front of me, watching them and following them was very helpful. Slowly but surely each week you try to build, and you keep doing that and building on top of that and I would try to get one percent better. It was a big learning curve and I'm still learning now."

Williams is reportedly also learning how to play safety this offseason, which speaks to why he emphasized the importance of him knowing what each position around him on the field has for duties on any given play. 

Because of his size, Williams can be a unique asset to New England's defense moving forward. If he is able to be effective as a safety as well as a cornerback, the Patriots will have yet another player that can play up near the line of scrimmage against bigger-bodied pass catchers, or can drop back and play deep.

Belichick's defense is quickly becoming one of the most versatile units in the entire NFL, which will allow his coaching staff to be very creative in 2020. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mohamed Sanu is Ready to Make an Impact in Year 2 With Patriots

"You can expect the best version of Mohamed Sanu you have ever seen” in 2020.

Devon Clements

by

BelichickBabe11

Film Review: Beau Allen Looks to Replace Danny Shelton's Production at Nose Tackle

After not recording many snaps with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, Beau Allen looks to bounce back and replace Danny Shelton in the Patriots defense.

Kyle Garvin

How much of an impact will Damien Harris have this season?

Max McAuliffe

Report: Antonio Brown Pleads No Contest in Battery Case

Brown turns 32 on July 10.

Devon Clements

Tedy Bruschi Looking Forward to Defense-Focused Patriots

The former Patriots linebacker shared his thoughts on the transition from the offensive Brady era to the new-look, defensively loaded team.

Sarah Jacobs

by

Chris Mitchell

Mass. Rep. Joe Kennedy Calls For Patriots to Sign QB Colin Kaepernick

Kaepernick is reportedly "more motivated to play than ever" in the NFL.

Devon Clements

by

Aiche

James White Predicts Patriots Players Will Peacefully Protest

White says it remains to be seen how the Patriots players will go about doing their peaceful protest, however.

Devon Clements

Report: RB Sony Michel Recovering From Foot Surgery

Michel underwent offseason surgery for the second-straight offseason.

Devon Clements

Young-Blooded Patriots Reportedly Won't Get to Hold Minicamps This Month

Minicamps being cancelled is bad news for a Patriots team relying on their young talent moving forward.

Devon Clements

Jarrett Stidham More Talented Than Tua? One NFL Analyst Thinks So

Tua Tagovailoa was drafted by the Dolphins with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

Chris Mitchell