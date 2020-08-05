Isaiah Wynn Featured in Mini Documentary Called 'WinWithWynn'

If you want some popcorn material this evening, check out a mini documentary released recently called "WinWithWynn."

The 12-minute film features New England Patriots starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn. With some commentary from his family members, the documentary explains how Wynn's football career started under the wing of his brother, Aram, and goes into detail about the work he does for his hometown community, how his family played a big part in his recovery from a torn achilles during his rookie season in the NFL, and much more.

Sit down and get to know the 2018 first-round pick a bit more:

Wynn was selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve after he suffered a torn achilles. He looked to bounce back in 2019, but in Week 2 he suffered a toe injury that would sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Entering his third year in the league in 2020, Wynn wants to prove he has what he takes to be a reliable, consistent starting offensive lineman in the NFL, which is what the Patriots need as they enter the post-Tom Brady era.

