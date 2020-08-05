PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Isaiah Wynn Featured in Mini Documentary Called 'WinWithWynn'

Devon Clements

If you want some popcorn material this evening, check out a mini documentary released recently called "WinWithWynn."

The 12-minute film features New England Patriots starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn. With some commentary from his family members, the documentary explains how Wynn's football career started under the wing of his brother, Aram, and goes into detail about the work he does for his hometown community, how his family played a big part in his recovery from a torn achilles during his rookie season in the NFL, and much more. 

Sit down and get to know the 2018 first-round pick a bit more:

Wynn was selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve after he suffered a torn achilles. He looked to bounce back in 2019, but in Week 2 he suffered a toe injury that would sideline him for the remainder of the season. 

Entering his third year in the league in 2020, Wynn wants to prove he has what he takes to be a reliable, consistent starting offensive lineman in the NFL, which is what the Patriots need as they enter the post-Tom Brady era. 

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Patriots Coach Says Cam Newton Has 'Huge Edge' in QB Competition

“I think he has a huge edge, because of what he’s done in the league.”

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Patriots Are Getting Another Bump in Salary Cap Due to Opt Outs

New England is gaining over $9 million in additional cap space.

Devon Clements

by

OFD

Joe Thuney 'Fortunate' to Be Back With Patriots Despite Being Franchise Tagged

"I'm really fortunate to be able to play here, and I'm excited to be back with my teammates."

Devon Clements

Cam Newton May Struggle at Taking Criticism From Patriots Coaches, Says Ex-Teammate

Newton's former teammate gave some worrisome remarks about the QB's inability to be receptive to criticism.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots WR Mohamed Sanu Activated From PUP

Sanu is entering his first full season with the Patriots.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Report: Patriots Showing Interest in Free-Agent TE Delanie Walker

New England may be looking to add a veteran to their very young tight end room.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

NFL Moves Up Opt-Out Deadline; Will More Patriots Players Sit Out?

The NFL officially moved the opt-out deadline to Thursday. The fallout of this move could have lasting effects.

Sam Minton

David Andrews Won't Opt Out Despite Blood Clot Scare Last Year

The two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots center David Andrews missed the entire 2019 season with blood clots in his lungs

Sam Connon

by

Sam Minton

Bill Belichick Expects to Be Roasted by Patriots Players for Subway Ad

"I know I’m going to get killed in the rookie shows on this."

Devon Clements

Former WR Troy Brown Will Be Coaching 3rd Position For Patriots This Year

Brown's skill set as a player in the NFL has him coaching multiple positions as he officially joins the ranks of New England's coaching staff.

Devon Clements