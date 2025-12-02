Patriots DT Out for Prime Time Showdown with Giants

With their Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. from Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots are hoping to continue their winning ways heading into their much-needed and well-deserved bye week.

The Patriots (10-2) enter this matchup on the heels of a 26-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Conversely, the Giants (2-10) are fresh off a 34-27 Week 12 loss to the Detroit Lions. A victory over New York this week will give the Patriots their 11th win of the season while also extending their winning streak to 10 straight.

Having just over an hour remaining until kickoff in Foxborough, the Patriots and Giants have released their lists of inactives.

PATRIOTS INACTIVES:

LG Jared Wilson

S/ST Brenden Schooler

LB Bradyn Swinson

T Marcus Bryant

TE C.J. Dippre

NT Khyiris Tonga

QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB)

What it Means for the Patriots:

Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga was a limited participant for the second straight practice, due to a chest injury that forced him from New England’s Week 12 win over the Bengals. Still, his presence on the field is an encouraging sign for his prospects of suiting up against the Giants. Tonga signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Patriots this offseason, has appeared in all 12 games, making six starts for the Pats. During that time, he has compiled 19 tackles, two for loss, two quarterback hits and a pass deflection.

He has also been one of the Pats’ most effective run defenders, showcasing his size and his speed [having run a 5.1-second 40-yard dash coming out of BYU in 2021] to aid New England’s top-ranked run preventive unit. Tonga has taken part in 10 offensive plays, helping to fortify New England’s blocking unit. With Tonga sidelined, rookie tackle Eric Gregory should serve as “next man up” against the Giants.

Although he has yet to be placed on injured reserve, Wilson remains under the close watch of Patriots Nation during the team’s Week 13 practices. The Pats rookie suffered a high-ankle sprain during the team’s Week 12 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and is considered “week-to-week.” While most high-ankle sprains require a recovery time of 4-6 weeks, the Patriots are hoping that Wilson’s injury lands on the shorter side of that span. However, Wilson’s absence for the entire week’s series of practices made it seemingly inevitable that he would be sidelined for Week 13.

In 10 games this year, the former Georgia Bulldog has aligned on 655 snaps (92.8%) on offense — allowing four sacks, six hits and 22 pressures. With head coach Mike Vrabel all but confirming that Wilson will be out for this week’s game against the Giants, reserve Ben Brown will likely assume his spot in the starting lineup. This season, the 6-foot-5, 313-pounder has aligned on 135 snaps on offense, both at guard and as a tight-end style blocker. In his only start — in Week 4 vs. the Carolina Panthers — Brown allowed no quarterback hits or sacks.

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler (41) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Schooler was among New England’s most-significant practice absentees this week. The 28-year-old left the game in the first half due to a left ankle injury. He was soon thereafter spotted attempting to test his wrapped left ankle, with visible frustration. Schooler was quickly sent to the locker room and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game. Since that time, he has not participated in practice.

The special teams captain is leading the team with 12 special teams tackles and needs two special teams tackles to match his career-high of 14, which he set in his rookie season in 2022. With Schooler officially out for this matchup, veteran safety Jaylinn Hawkins should serve as his replacement in the lineup on special teams.

GIANTS INACTIVES:

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

WR Jalin Hyatt

️ILB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse

OLB Victor Dimukeje

OT James Hudson III

️QB Russell Wilson (3rd QB)

