Patriots Reveal Rookie Defender's Injury Status

The New England Patriots will be without the services of their starting left guard for the foreseeable future.

Rookie lineman Jared Wilson has suffered a high-ankle sprain, per a report from NFL Network, and is considered “week-to-week.” While most high-ankle sprains require a recovery time of 4-6 weeks, the Patriots are hoping that Wilson’s injury on the shorter side of that span. Still, the ex-Georgia Bulldog is likely headed to injured reserve, with this status for an early playoff game in doubt.

The news of Wilson’s status comes on the heels of a report indicating that fellow rookie and starting left tackle Will Campbell suffered an MCL sprain. Campbell, like Wilson, is expected to be out of action for much of the remaining regular season.

Patriots Must Replace the Left Side of their Offensive Line

Just over halfway into his rookie season, Wilson has already begun to become an integral piece within New England’s offensive line for the foreseeable future. Known for his athleticism and versatility, the Pats’ third-round (No. 95 overall) selection in the 2025 NFL draft has already provided a boost to a beleaguered Pats offensive line in desperate need of both. His 4.84 seconds of running time in the 40-yard dash placed him at the top of his position at the NFL Scouting Combine. It has also helped ease his transition from reserve center to his current role, starting left guard, displacing former Patriot Cole Strange.

In 10 games this year, the former Georgia Bulldog has aligned on 655 snaps (92.8%) on offense — allowing four sacks, six hits and 22 pressures while playing alongside fellow rookie left tackle Will Campbell. After missing the Pats’ Week 4 victory over the Carolina Panthers due to both ankle and knee injuries, Wilson has been singularly focused on turning his early-season struggles into success — especially in the passing game.

While rookie seasons in the NFL can be somewhat unforgiving for even the most seasoned first-year players, Wilson’s difficulties can be largely localized to the stretch between Week 7 and Week 9, where he allowed his four aforementioned sacks against the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and Atlanta Falcons. In fact, the Pats' rookie admitted that he began to wonder whether his days as a starter may quickly come to an end if his performance did not quickly rise to a satisfactory level.

Still, Wilson was able to turn the tide by making some key changes to his approach — including (but not limited to) playing less off of his toes. This has allowed him to push with a greater amount of power against this opposition. The numbers appear to validate Wilson’s hard work. Over the last two games, he has not allowed a sack and has yielded only one quarterback hit. During the Pats’ Week 11 victory over the Jets, Wilson did not allow a single pressure on quarterback Drake Maye.

Accordingly, the 6-foot-3, 310-pound lineman will head into his recovery period with a familiar resolve. Should he continue to show similar or greater improvement heading into the postseason, he could help to keep the left side clean for their quarterback when he is needed most.

