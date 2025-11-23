Patriots vs. Bengals Five Players to Watch
With their Week 12 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals set to kick off at Paycor Stadium, the New England Patriots are hoping to continue their winning ways heading into Week 13.
The Patriots (9-2) enter this matchup on the heels of a 27-14 victory over the New York Jets. Conversely, the Bengals (3-6) are fresh off a 34-12 Week 11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Though many of New England’s notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are five players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Bengals.
Christian Gonzalez
With Cincinnati having failed to activate two-time Pro Bowler Joe Burrow from injured reserve, the Bengals will be starting veteran Joe Flacco at quarterback in Week 12. Flacco is likely to test New England’s secondary, including Gonzalez.
The Pats’ top cornerback has been rumored to be matched against Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, making for an intruguing strength-on-strength matchup. However, the Pats may be inclined to pivot Gonzalez’s man-to-man coverage toward receiver Andrei Iosivas. Accordingly, Carlton Davis — along with a safety over the top — would provide double coverage on Higgins.
With slot cornerback Marcus Jones expected to cover either Bengals receivers Charlie Jones or Jermaine Burton, it may stretch New England’s secondary a bit thinner than originally expected. Still, Gonzalez’s assignment will be the key to New England’s strategy in the defensive backfield.
Patriots Running Backs
As Cincinnati’s run defense has struggled mightily this season, the importance of a strong and deep rushing attack will be vital for the continued success of Drake Maye and the offense. Having incumbent starter Rhamondre Stevenson return against the Bengals may be exactly what the metaphorical doctor ordered.
Cincinnati has been dismal in overall run defense, ranking 32nd in the NFL by allowing an average of 166.4 ground yards and 12 rushing scores. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson has emerged as an explosive playmaker in Stevenson’s absence, leading all rushers with 100 carries for 492 yards and five scores via the ground game. Veteran Terrell Jennings has served as a solid third option — with all signs pointing toward a big day for the Pats’ running game.
Stefon Diggs
Through 11 games this season, Diggs leads New England’s receivers with 59 catches for 659 yards, while scoring three touchdowns. Fortunately, the Pats’ veteran is set to face off against one of the statistically deficient defenses in the NFL.
Cincinnati has allowed the most receiving touchdowns (25) of any NFL team this year while surrendering the second-most passing yards per game (257.3) in the league. Still, Diggs may draw the toughest matchup in cornerback D.J. Turner II, who has been quite effective in keeping his opponents’ top pass-catching option in check. He will need his sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running to earn his share of success against Turner,
Christian Barmore
With defensive tackle Milton Williams sidelined, Barmore is certain to see an increased workload, as evidenced by his three-tackle, one-sack performance against the Jets, in which he aligned on 46 snaps. As such, the Bengals may be more likely to double-team the Alabama product as he plays a more traditional defensive tackle role, instead of aligning at nose.
Though his durability will be tested, Barmore possesses more than enough talent to sustain New England’s defensive front — especially when pushing the pocket. His 31 pressures should command a great deal of Flacco’s attention. Yet, he will need either Harold Landry (5.5 sacks) and K'Lavon Chaisson (team-leading 32 pressures) to step up and help keep the Bengals’ quarterback under duress for much of the afternoon.
Craig Woodson
Woodson has been among the most reliable defenders within New England’s secondary. The rookie safety has aligned on 98 percent of the Patriots' snaps (640 total) on defense — the most of any Patriots defensive player. The 24-year-old has compiled 79 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three passes-defensed and a fumble recovery.
Highly touted for his ability to read opposing receivers, Woodson’s greatest asset is his versatility. Whether playing safety or nickel corner, his hard-hitting style has assimilated well into New England’s aggressive defensive style. With tight end Mike Gesicki returning to in-game action this week, Woodson may be called up to provide coverage on either the former Patriot or fellow tight end Noah Fant.
