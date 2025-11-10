Patriots Rookie WR Steps Up in Buccaneers Win
New England Patriots rookie receiver Kyle Williams shall hereafter be known as more than just the club’s “next man up.”
With veteran receiver Kayshon Boutte sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Williams saw an increase in his offensive workload during the Pats’ 28-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. Though he may have logged only one reception on two targets, his one catch made team history.
Williams scored his first NFL touchdown on a 72-yard pass from quarterback Drake Maye as time expired in the first quarter. Not only was it the longest pass of Maye’s career, it was also the longest touchdown of the season for the Patriots. For added effect, Williams was estimated by ESPN’s NextGenStats to have reached a top speed of 21.78 mph on the run after his third career catch.
As such, it is safe to say that Williams entered this Week 10 matchup well-prepared and highly-motivated to help his team.
“We always say prepare as a starter and I took that to heart this week because I knew what was at stake,” Williams told reporters postgame. “When you get an opportunity, you’re not promised another one. For me it was just making the most of it... I’m proud of myself.”
Kyle Williams Could Be the Patriots Next Pass-Catching Playmaker
Since being selected by the Pats with pick 69 in the third-round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Washington State product has been widely praised for his speed, athleticism and explosive play-making ability on the football field. He was projected to provide the Pats’ offense with a big-play threat who is capable of stretching the field — seemingly everything for which the Patriots have repeatedly been clamoring.
Yet, through nine games into the regular-season, Williams had been statistically quiet. The 22-year-old logged just two receptions for 20 yards while aligning on 122 snaps — ranked beneath veterans Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins [as well as Boutte] on the positional depth chart. In fact, Williams sporadic usage, combined with his realitevely light seasonal resume, had some wondering whether the Pats had erred in failing to acquire additional help at receiver at the recently-passed NFL trade deadline.
Nevertheless, the Pats remained confident in Williams … and for good reason.
Williams’ stats demonstrate only a portion of his potential. Perhaps best known for his speed and ability to separate from his defender, he is also an adept route-runner. As such, he possesses the skill to start-and-stop at the beginning of his stride to make defensive backs and coverage linebackers miss in all areas of the field.
At his best, Williams is quite capable of turning a short-spaced route into a high-yardage touchdown — as evidenced by his near record-setting 72-yard touchdown. In fact, the former 5’11” 190-pound receiver turned in a handful of impressive catches during both training camp and the preseason — leading to much excitement within Patriots Nation, as well as an increase in confidence for the Pats’ third-round draft pick.
Accordingly, it was Williams’ impressive connection with his quarterback that first put the Patriots on the board in Week 10. While several contributors may have produced more robust stat lines, the Washington State product proved that one great throw on a crossing route can lead to an explosive play, capable of changing the complexity of the game.
“Kyle’s fast, you’re not gonna catch him, especially when he gets going,” Maye said. “ I’m just proud of him for stepping up… He maybe had 1 good target and made it count.”
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!