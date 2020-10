The New England Patriots are under .500 in October for the first time in nearly 20 years, and they’ll be hosting the reigning NFC champions in an effort to flip the script.

With no Tom Brady, New England is 2-3 with two nail-biting losses to Seattle and Denver. San Francisco is the team’s next opponent from out west, and they just so happen to have Brady’s former successor, Jimmy Garappolo, leading the way.