Why QB Josh Rosen Should Absolutely Be on Patriots' Radar

It's all fine and dandy that the New England Patriots have Cam Newton as their starting quarterback this year. But when looking past the 2020 season, their quarterback situation is quite murky.

Newton is on a one-year, prove-it deal with New England. And while the Patriots have reserved the right to franchise tag him next year if they wish to do so, there's no saying right now that they're willing to pay the franchise number for a 31-year-old quarterback next year, especially if he doesn't perform will enough to merit being franchise tagged.