The 10 Oldest QBs to Play an NFL Game As Philip Rivers Eyes Potential Return With Colts
On Monday, the Colts shocked the NFL as reports announced they will be hosting former quarterback Philip Rivers for a workout. Rivers has not played in an NFL game since spending the final year of his career in Indianapolis in 2020, when he led the team to their most recent postseason appearance.
The workout comes after Colts starter Daniel Jones suffered a torn achilles in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars. Both of the team’s backup quarterbacks are injured as well, as Anthony Richardson is still on injured reserve and Riley Leonard is dealing with a strained knee ligament that leaves him “week to week.”
It is unclear if the workout will amount to anything or if Rivers will play in the NFL again, but if he were to return, he’d become one of the oldest quarterbacks to appear in a game. Rivers, already a grandfather, celebrated his 44th birthday on Monday.
Ahead of Rivers’s workout, here’s a look at where he would rank amongst the oldest quarterbacks to appear in an NFL game.
Oldest quarterbacks to appear in an NFL game
Quarterback
Age
Team
Season
George Blanda
48
Raiders
1975
Tom Brady
45
Buccaneers
2022
Steve DeBerg
44
Falcons
1998
Warren Moon
44
Chiefs
2000
Vinny Testaverde
44
Panthers
2007
Doug Flutie
43
Patriots
2005
Earl Morrall
42
Dolphins
1976
Aaron Rodgers*
42
Steelers
2025
Drew Brees
42
Saints
2020
Mark Brunell
41
Jets
2011
*denotes an active player
The oldest NFL quarterbacks have taken a wide variety of career paths to be in the league in their 40s. There’s (future) Hall of Famers like Tom Brady, Warren Moon, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers, longtime backups like Earl Morrall and Steve DeBerg and players like Moon and Doug Flutie that also spent time in the Canadian Football League. For a league often known as “not for long,” it’s an impressive feat to be on an active roster in a player’s 40s, backup or starter.
George Blanda is both the oldest quarterback and player to appear in an NFL game, attempting three passes for the Raiders in 1975 at the age of 48. Blanda played an NFL record 26 seasons between 1949-1975. He was a kicker throughout his whole career and only occasionally came in at quarterback over his final nine seasons.
Tom Brady, who is the second-oldest quarterback to play in the NFL, by far was the most productive after turning 40. He was the oldest player to win NFL MVP at the age of 40, and made the postseason in every year following his 40th birthday, winning the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020.
If Rivers were to sign with the Colts and play in a game, he would become the sixth-oldest quarterback behind Vinny Testaverde, Warren Moon, Steve DeBerg, Tom Brady and George Blanda. Rivers, a part of the 2004 draft class, would also surpass Aaron Rodgers as the NFL’s oldest active player.