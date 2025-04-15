Raiders Took Ashton Jeanty, Other NFL Prospects to Topgolf During Team Visit
The Las Vegas Raiders seem to be the top contender to draft Boise State standout running back Ashton Jeanty next week. And it sounds like they're really trying to win him over.
Jeanty appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and revealed that the Raiders took him and quite a few other NFL prospects to Topgolf for their Top 30 visit.
This visit reminded NFL fans of the Washington Commanders taking quarterback Jayden Daniels to Topgolf last year. It was rumored Daniels didn't enjoy his visit, but he clarified after he was drafted that he liked going to the popular golf center.
It sounds like Jeanty had a good time, too, despite admitting he isn't the best at golf. He was joined by Michigan's Mason Graham, LSU's Will Campbell, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard and Michigan's Josaiah Stewart at Topgolf.
Jeanty is a candidate to be selected with the Raiders' pick at No. 6 at next week's NFL draft. It's been predicted by multiple NFL analysts, including Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick, that Jeanty will become a Raider. Las Vegas general manager John Spytek even spoke about the pressure he's had on him to draft Jeanty, most notably from his son Jack who said he would find a new family if the Raiders don't lock down the standout running back.