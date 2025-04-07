Raiders Meeting With RB Ashton Jeanty and QB Quinn Ewers This Week
The Las Vegas Raiders are making moves this week in terms of searching for their No. 6 and 37 picks in the NFL draft, which begins on Thursday, April 24.
The Raiders are hosting multiple players this week, including Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. The players are expected to fly to Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Jeanty is already expected to be the Raiders' pick at No. 6 in a couple weeks. It's been predicted by multiple NFL analysts, including Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick, that Jeanty will become a Raider. Las Vegas general manager John Spytek even spoke about the pressure he's had on him to draft Jeanty, most notably from his son Jack who said he would find a new family if the Raiders don't lock down the standout running back.
Ewers has been considered a mid-to-late second round pick, so it's possible the Raiders are looking at him with that 37th selection. The Raiders already have their 2025 starting quarterback in Geno Smith, who they just traded for in March and gave an extension to last week. Backup Aidan O'Connell, who's started in 17 games over the past two seasons in Las Vegas, remains on the roster, too. The Raiders could easily add another quarterback to the room.
Things could still change by the time the draft begins in a couple weeks, but don't be surprised if the Raiders go with Jeanty with the No. 6 pick.