Raiders to Cut Ties With Desmond Ridder Ahead of NFL Free Agency

Ridder will become an unrestricted free agent.

Madison Williams

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder runs with the ball.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder runs with the ball. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders decided to not tender quarterback Desmond Ridder as an restricted free agent, meaning he is set to hit the open market, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. He is now an unrestricted free agent.

This decision comes as the Raiders begin their search for a new starting quarterback this offseason, an effort that is getting a reset after Matthew Stafford chose to stay with the Los Angeles Rams on a restructured deal Friday. The Raiders are now reportedly interested in a few other veteran quarterbacks, such as Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Sam Darnold.

After playing 19 games for the Atlanta Falcons from 2022 to '23, Ridder joined the Raiders in '24 and appeared in six contests with one start. He completed 61.2% of his passes for 458 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on the year, and he lost his only start—a 15–9 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15.

The Raiders still have Gardner Minshew on the roster, who started in nine games last season. His season was cut short after suffering a broken collarbone. Aidan O'Connell started in seven games, who suffered a broken thumb last year. Ridder was actually picked up by the Raiders in October after O'Connell's injury.

But, with Pete Carroll in charge now, the team is looking to add a veteran quarterback to potentially take the reins under center moving forward.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

