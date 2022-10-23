Raiders' Offense Leads the Way to Victory 38-20 over the Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders turned to running back Josh Jacobs to get their season going in the right direction.

Jacobs rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns as the Raiders came off their bye week and pulled away from the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter for a 38-20 victory on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Texans (1-4-1) held a 20-17 lead after three quarters, but the Raiders (2-4) scored the last 21 points of the game on touchdown runs of seven and 15 yards by Jacobs and a 73-yard interception return by safety Duron Harmon on a pass by Houston quarterback Davis Mills with 3:26 left in the game.

Mills led the Texans on one last desperation drive, but the Raiders held on downs at their 14-yard-line with 1:07 left, and quarterback Derek Carr took a knee twice to run out the clock and Las Vegas was back in the win column for the first time since a 32-23 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 4 to snap a three-game losing streak to start the season.

The Raiders took a 3-0 lead on the first series of the game when Daniel Carlson made his 39th consecutive field goal attempt, this one from 50 yards. Carlson last missed a field goal try in Week 8 of last season.

However, Las Vegas wasn’t ahead again until Jacobs, who rushed for 144 and 154 yards in his previous two games, scored from four yards out to make it 17-13 with 5:48 remaining in the third quarter.

Mills, who completed 28-of-41 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns with the interception, put the Texans back ahead with a 25-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Phillip Dorsett to cap a 74-yard drive in six plays to make it 20-17 with 3:14 left in the third.

But it was all Raiders after that.

Carr, who completed 21-of-27 passes for 241 yards without an interception, and threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Mack Hollins to tie the score 10-10, in the second quarter led the Raiders on two drives that ended in scoring runs by Jacobs to virtually put the game away.

The first drive started after Mills’ touchdown pass to Dorsett, started late in the third quarter, and went 76 yards on seven plays to Jacobs’ seven-yard scoring run that put the Raiders ahead to stay 24-20, with 13:32 yards left in the game.

Carr passed for 57 yards on the drive, including three throws to wide receiver Devante Adams for 39 yards and Jacobs added a 12-yard run to set up his touchdown.

After the Raiders forced to Texans to punt, Carr led them on a scoring drive that covered 81-yards in seven plays and was capped by Jacobs’ 15-yard touchdown run to make it 31-20 with 7:06 left in the game.

Jacobs ran for 40 got yards on three carries in the drive after Carr got things going with a 27-yard pass to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow before setting up the touchdown with a 10-yard pass to Adams.

Harmon made his interception return when the Texans were driving on the next series and the was effectively over.

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce was impressive again for Houston, rushing for 92 yards on 20 carries, but the Raiders kept him out of the end zone. Running back Dare led the Texans with five catches for 54 yards and tight end Jordan Akins made three for 68 yards.

Adams led the Raiders with eight receptions for 95 yards, while Renfrow had three for 55 yards as Las Vegas played without Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller because of a hamstring injury.

Linebacker Divine Diablo topped the Raiders' defense with 11 tackles, while safety Johnathan Abram had eight, with Harmon, linebacker Denzel Perryman, and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin each adding six.

The Raiders will try to get a winning streak going when they head back on the road for two games, playing the New Orleans Saints next Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and a week later facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Silver and Black return home to play the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov.

The Raiders' game against the Saints game kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m. PDT) and can be seen on CBS.

