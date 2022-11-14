Raiders Hit Rock Bottom, Booed Off of Field in Loss to  Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are in total free-fall.

Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, benched earlier in the season because he was struggling, ran for one touchdown and hit wide receiver Parris Campbell on a 35-yard scoring pass with 5:07 left in the game to give the Indianapolis Colts a 25-20 victory over the Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Ryan highlighted the drive by scrambling 39 yards on third down to put the Colts in scoring position at the Las Vegas 36-yard-line with 6:49 left on the clock.

While the Raiders (2-7) lost their third consecutive game, the Colts (4-5-1) snapped a three-game losing streak by winning their first game under Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday, who took over when Coach Frank Reich was fired earlier in the week.

After Ryan hit Campbell with what proved to be the winning score, quarterback Derek Cart tried to bring the Raiders back for what would have been the 32nd comeback victory in the fourth quarter and overtime in his career.

The Raiders got the ball at their own 25-yard-line and Carr hit completed seven passes for 64 yards, the last one for 16 yards to wide receiver Davante Adams to the Indianapolis 19-yard-line with 1:45 remaining on the clock.

However, Carr threw incomplete for running back Josh Jacobs on first down, Jacobs ran for only three yards on the next play and Carr threw incomplete down the field for tight end Foster Moreau and Adams on the last two plays, and it was over for the Raiders with 47 seconds left.

Ryan took a knee twice to run out the clock.

The Raiders nearly overcame a miserable first quarter, as Carr failed to complete any of his first five passes, Jacobs rushed for only 14 yards on three carries and Las Vegas committed three costly penalties on their way to being flagged 10 times for 74 yards in the game.

Ryan, who completed 21-of-28 for 222 yards and the touchdown, drove Indianapolis 70 yards on 11 plays to his one-yard quarterback sneak to give the Colts a 7-0 lead with 3:17 left in the first quarter.

Chase McLaughlin kicked a 48-yard field goal to make it 10-0 with 12:38 remaining in the second quarter, and the Raiders finally got on the scoreboard when Carr hit Moreau with a four-yard scoring pass to cap a 79-yard scoring drive to make it 10-7 with 58 seconds left in the half.

However, Ryan hit six passes for 31 yards to move the Colts down the field quickly and McLaughlin kicked another 48-yard field and on the last play of the half to make it 13-7.

The Raiders took their first lead of the game in the third quarter after McLaughlin had a third 48-yard field goal attempt hit the right upright and bounce away. Then Carr drove the Silver and Black 62 yards in 12 plays, including an 18-yard pass to Moreau, and Jacobs scored from a yard out to make it 14-13 with 1:51 remaining in the quarter.

The teams traded big scores, with Jonathan Taylor running through the Raiders for a 66-yard touchdown to make it 19-14 after a two-point conversion try failed late in the third quarter. Then Carr hit Adams with a 48-yard touchdown pass at 11:36 left in the game and it the Raiders led 20-19 with 11:36 left in the game after also missing on a two-point conversion pass.

However, the Colts made the decisive plays in the fourth quarter in an all-too-familiar scenario for the Raiders this season.

Carr completed 24-of-38 passes for 248 yards and the two touchdowns without an interception, while Jacobs rushed for 78 yards on 21 carries including the touchdown, Adams made nine catches for 126 yards and the score, while Moreau had three for 43 and his touchdown.

Campbell led the Colts with seven receptions for 76 yards and the touchdown, while wide receiver Michael Pittman added seven for 53. Taylor rushed for 147 yards the score on 22 carries.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby had another outstanding game for the Raiders, leading them with 10 tackles including a sack plus a quarterback hit, while cornerback Sam Webb and linebacker Jayon Brown each made 10 stops, and cornerback Amick Robertson and linebacker Luke Masterson both had six.

Also, Webb forced a fumble that Robertson recovered in the second quarter, leading to Carr’s touchdown pass to Moreau.

The Raiders played without three valuable starters—linebacker and leading tackler Divine Diablo (forearm), tight end Darren Waller (hamstring), and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (oblique). All were placed on the injured reserve list last week and are out indefinitely.

The Silver and Black go back on the road in search of a victory next Sunday to play the AFC West rival Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High before returning home on Sunday, Nov. 27, to take on the Seattle Seahawks. The Raiders beat the Broncos, 32-23, earlier this season at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders' game in Denver kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST. You can see that game on FOX.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.