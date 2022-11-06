Las Vegas Raiders Fall 27-20 to the Jaguars

The Las Vegas Raiders simply hit another bump on the road.

The Raiders scored the first 17 points of the game, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 27-20 victory at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., to snap a five-game losing streak.

It was the fifth consecutive road defeat for the Raiders (2-6) this season, while the Jaguars (3-6) won for the first time since starting 2-1. For the second time this season, Las Vegas blew a 17-point lead and lost, also having done that against the arch-rival Kansas City Chiefs.

Etienne rushed for 109 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns, including a five-yarder on the first play of the fourth quarter to give the Jaguars their first lead of the game, 24-20, and Riley Patterson put the final touches on the victory by kicking a 48-yard field goal with 1:03 left in the game.

That came after Patterson gave the Raiders some late hope when his 41-yard attempt hit the right post and bounced away.

The Silver and Black actually had two more chances, but on this day quarterback, Derek Carr didn’t have the magic he has shown in leading the Raiders to 31 come-from-behind victories in the fourth quarter and overtime during his career.

Carr threw an incomplete pass that was intended for wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on four down and two yards to go at the Las Vegas 39-yard-line with 2:25 left in the game.

Then, on fourth and 17 at the Raiders' 18 with 25 seconds left, Carr hit running back Brandon with a short pass but after several desperate laterals there was a fumble that linebacker Devin Lloyd recovered for the Jaguars and it was over.

In the long run, this defeat was almost as embarrassing as a 24-0 setback to the New Orleans Saints in the Big East last Sunday.

Carr completed 16-of-21 passes for 223 yards and touchdowns of 25 and 38 yards to wide receiver Davante Adams to lead the Raiders to a 20-10 halftime lead, but he completed 6-of-13 for 46 yards after halftime.

Adams caught nine passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the first half but caught only one pass for no gain in the second half as the Jaguars bottled up the Raiders' offense. Josh Jacobs led the Raiders with 67 yards on 17 carries.

Daniel Carlson kicked two field goals of 38 yards in the first half to run his streak of consecutive attempts without a miss to 41.

Second-year quarterback Lawrence, who had been susceptible to costly mistakes this season including three interceptions in the Red Zone, completed 25-of-31 passes for 235 yards and a seven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Christian Kirk that got the Jaguars to within 20-17 with 10:15 left in the third quarter.

The Raiders did not sack him even once.

Lawrence also scrambled for 53 yards on six carries, several in key situations to keep drives alive, and picked apart the Raiders' defense after getting off to a slow start, including a fumble that was recovered by defensive end Maxx Crosby and led to Carr’s first touchdown pass to Adams.

Linebacker Blake Martinez led the Raiders with 11 total tackles, linebacker Denzel Perryman added 10, safety Duron Harmon had eight, while cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and safety Johnathan Abram each made six

Star linebacker Divine Deablo, the Raiders’ leading tackler this season, sustained a forearm injury in the first half and did not return to the game.

Following their regrettable two-game road trip to the South, the Raiders will return home to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next Sunday to play the Indianapolis Colts before going back on the road to face the AFC West rival Denver Broncos for a rematch on Sunday, Nov. 20, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The Silver and Black defeated the Broncos, 32-23, on Oct. 2 in Las Vegas.

The game against the Colts kicks off at 4:05 EST and 1:0 PST, and it can be seen on CBS.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.