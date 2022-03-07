Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhusker Cam Taylor-Britt is as diverse as a cornerback can get and the Las Vegas Raiders could get in him the NFL Draft

There’s no denying the Las Vegas Raiders will be looking for players to bolster their secondary, whether it’s through free agency or the 2022 NFL Draft.

Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler already said that he is looking to add depth and competition to the Raiders roster.

One player who would fit perfectly with what the Raiders are doing is Nebraska Cornhusker, cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.

“Cam Taylor-Britt has the makings of an impactful DB at the next level due to a mix of AA, ball skills and nuances in coverage. He has some of the most fluid hips in all of college, allowing Taylor-Britt to be patient in press-man coverage, staying square and not biting on route salesmanship, only transitioning when he needs to. He likes to use a well-timed two-handed strike to reroute receivers and has physical play strength to squeeze his man down the sideline,” NFL Draft Bible noted.

Taylor-Britt started all 12 games for the Huskers in 2021, recording a career-best 51 tackles (35 solos), three tackles for losses, one sack, 11 pass breakups, one interception and one blocked kick.

At the close of the regular season, Taylor-Britt was named a second-team All-Big Ten selection by conference coaches and the media.

The 6-foot, 200 pound defensive back played under a heavy Huskers zone scheme and not only did he line up in a number of different coverages, but he also played well including man and press coverages.

In this year's draft, Taylor-Britt is arguably one of the best run-defending cornerbacks.

“When the ball comes his way, Taylor-Britt has eye-popping ball skills with explosive vertical to high point the ball. He’s especially effective when in trail position as he gets his head around to see the ball and tracks it while maintaining speed, then uses his functional length well to extend for a PBU. Finally, Taylor-Britt is a very willing run defender who regularly comes downhill aggressively, taking on blocks with outside leverage and landing big hits on ball carriers,” NFL Draft Bible added.

Speed, footwork, balance when rotating his hips were all concerns leading up to the NFL Combine, but after a blazing 4.38 40-yard dash that ranked as the fifth-fastest among cornerbacks and in the top 20 of all participants at the event, speed is no longer a concern.

“Running a 4.38 40 at 196 pounds helped Taylor-Britt's cause to be selected among the top 100 picks in April. He had one of the best performances on the floor, as well, changing directions and catching everything in sight. Taylor-Britt transitioned forward from his backpedal more smoothly than I expected. I thought he might have to move to safety in the NFL, but Sunday's workout and his time at the Reese's Senior Bowl indicate he has the speed and hip fluidness to stay outside at the next level,” NFL Network said.

Taylor-Britt will not go past day two of the NFL Draft, and while his draft stock may have risen this week, the Raiders will be in a position to select the versatile cornerback in the earlier rounds of the draft.

