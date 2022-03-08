Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Damone Clark, LSU Tigers

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to add depth in the NFL Draft at linebacker and LSU Tiger Damone Clark is a good prospect with high potential.

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to bring in-depth at a much-needed linebacker position via the 2022 NFL Draft, and this year’s draft class seems to bring plenty of help at that position.

A few prospects are already making a case for themselves at the NFL Combine and one prospect who shows to be worthy to help bring depth to the Silver and Black is LSU Tiger, Damone Clark.

“[Clark] is a linebacker with great size and good speed who is slow processing and lacks instincts,” NFL Draft Bible noted.

“Long, well-built inside linebacker packed into an athletic frame. Athleticism, toughness and tackling talent helped Clark pile up production in 2021 despite a lack of game-to-game consistency. Play recognition and instincts are erratic and could continue to be, but his game against Alabama should be weighed more heavily in his favor, as it shows what he's capable of against bigger, better opponents. Clark profiles as an early backup and special-teams performer but has projectable upside that could make him a starting inside linebacker within his first three seasons,” Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network said.

In 2021, Clark finished second in the nation in tackles with 135 total tackles (78 solos), added 15.5 tackles for losses, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception, and four pass deflections.

After a production season, the former Tiger was named to second-team All-SEC and finished as a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award.

Although Clark had one of the most productive seasons in college football, he showed inconsistency in recognizing plays.

But a great showing at the combine proved that he has more than only his athleticism to play at the next level.

The Raiders can add a tackling machine with a high upside who can turn out to be a reliable starter in years to come.

