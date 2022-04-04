Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Derion Kendrick, Georgia

Georgia’s cornerback Derion Kendrick was one of the pivotal members of the Bulldog’s championship defense and could fit the Las Vegas Raiders at the NFL Draft

Redemption is the one word that can describe the college career of Georgia Bulldog Derion Kendrick.

A few situations on and off the field could have ended Kendrick’s opportunity to play in the NFL.

“Cornerback with four years of playoff experience and two national titles under his belt. Kendrick has played against some of the best wideouts in the game but has a history of struggling in some of those matchups. He lacks speed and strength to stay outside but his quickness and route recognition should help him move inside as a nickel. He's athletic and capable underneath with excellent ball skills but can be exploited by long speed and needs safety help in those matchups. He's unreliable as a tackler, but concerns over character and maturity appear to be a bigger issue for him. Talent and those concerns need to be weighed, but Kendrick has CB3/CB4 potential in the right scheme,” NFL Network Analyst Lance Zierlein said.

The former Clemson wide receiver moved to defensive back following his freshman year as the Tigers needed help in the secondary.

Both LSU and Ohio State picked on Kendrick during the College Football Playoffs and while he won a National Championship with the Tigers, it wasn’t an easy one for him.

After three seasons with the Tigers, Kendrick was dismissed from the program before the start of spring practice in 2021.

It was later reported that he was arrested on gun and drug charges.

After the charges were dropped, Kendrick would hit the transfer portal and transfer to Georgia, where he helped the Bulldogs win their first National Championship since 1980.

Kendrick was named the Defensive MVP of Capital One Orange Bowl, where he finished with two interceptions and five tackles in the win over Michigan and did not allow a single catch during the national championship game against Alabama.

The Georgia product played and started at cornerback in all 15 games, finished with 41 total tackles (24 solos), a team-high four interceptions, three quarterback pressures, and three pass breakups.

According to Pro Football Focus, Kendrick played the most snaps among Power Five cornerbacks last season without allowing a touchdown.

He also played the most zone and red-zone coverage snaps and without allowing a score.

As good as Kendrick was in coverage during last year's national championship run, teams in the NFL won't overlook his lack of top-end speed.





The 6-foot cornerback showed up to Georgia’s Pro Day weighing nearly 15 pounds heavier and clocked a concerning 4.75-second 40-yard dash.

While lining up as a cornerback, he did have trouble when pressed and when attacked vertically.

Kendrick might not be as gleaming as the rest of the Georgia prospects, which is why he is projected to be selected on Day Three of the 2022 NFL Draft.

That's a perfect position for the Las Vegas Raiders to draft a player with a chip on his shoulder and ready to prove doubters wrong.

