Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Isaac Taylor-Stuart, USC Trojans

USC Trojan Isaac Taylor-Stuart is one of the fastest prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, and with his athleticism, he can bring speed to a Las Vegas Raiders team in need of adding quickness in the secondary.

The former Trojan didn't live up to the expectations of what USC was expecting him to have, but his elite speed and athleticism were hard to ignore.

“Taylor-Stuart reportedly ran in the 4.2-4.3 range coming out of high school, and that elite speed is clearly his best attribute at this time. While his speed only occasionally flashes on tape thanks to the limited times he’s been tested down the field, there is a comfort level he plays with that is a product of the confidence he has in his ability to recover. There are a lot of technical issues with his game, but when Taylor-Stuart is lined up away from the line of scrimmage, he shows his best reps. He stays low in his pedal, keeping a good cushion between him and the receiver on the release. His balance is over his toes in attack mode, waiting to explode downhill,” NFL Draft Bible noted.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound cornerback played 11 games, recorded 39 total tackles (25 solos), one interception, and three pass deflections during his junior season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Taylor-Stuart gave up 26 completions on 38 attempts for 440 yards and three touchdowns last season, while making only one interception.

“Taylor-Stuart displays little concern with the receiver’s ability to run by him, thanks to his ability to accelerate. When a player releases deep on him, whether he’s pressing the line of scrimmage or playing back, he has zero issues running with opponents. In fact, he rarely looks like he’s even pushing himself. Against smaller receivers who try to run by him, Taylor-Stuart also does an excellent job of squeezing them to the sideline with his angle. He’s got above-average size and good arm length that help in this area,” NFL Draft Bible added.

Taylor-Stuart's skills fit well-playing man-coverage or playing off the ball as a big nickel on dime packages.

Not many players would blow past him at the next level but his speed alone will not get him on the field.

The former Trojan has yet reach his potential as a player and with development in the NFL, he can become a valuable piece for the Silver and Black.

Taylor-Stuart's draft stock can skyrocket him from the sixth round to a day two selection with a good performance in the NFL Combine, especially his 40-yard dash.

You can’t teach speed, which might also be a good thing for the Raiders, as they can draft another player they can mold and utilize for special packages and hopes of becoming a starter.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter