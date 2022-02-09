Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Jalen Pitre, Baylor Bears

Baylor Bear Jalen Pitre is the jack-of-all-trades defender the Las Vegas Raiders need and can acquire via the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders have an opportunity to draft a player who does not need a title to describe the position he plays on the field.

Although the Baylor Bears had Jalen Pitre listed as a safety, he rarely played the traditional safety position.

Pitre lined up about everywhere in the field as a hybrid defender, playing at safety, linebacker, nickel back and at times at the defensive line.

“Pitre is labeled as a safety and most often plays the slot/overhang role commonly seen in college. He displays blazing foot speed and fluid hips to cover downfield vertical routes in man coverage and has solid instincts in zone coverage -- often executing curl flat zones nicely,” NFL Draft Bible said.

The 6-foot, 197 pound defender recorded 76 total tackles (57 solo),18 tackles for losses, seven pass deflections, three sacks and two interceptions.

Pitre's production on the field did not go unnoticed, he was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Academic All-American, Associated Press First Team defense, and First Team All-Big 12 in 2021.

Todd McShay described Pitre as the “most underrated safety in the class."

Pitre's career started playing in a 4-3 scheme under then head coach Matt Rhule, where instead of lining up in deep coverages as a traditional safety, he was positioned at strong safety near the line of scrimmage.

When Rhule left to become the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, new head coach Dave Aranda switched the defensive system to a 4-2-5 base.

Pitre was asked to play the same position, although instead of calling it a strong safety role, he was the "STAR" defender and lined up as an outside linebacker on a 3-4 defensive stance.

He models his game after Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs and Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals, who were teammates at one point in Arizona.

His high motor, high character, intelligence, and a natural leadership skills fit perfectly to what the Silver and Black are looking to get in this year’s draft.

Pitre would be a great addition to the Raiders, he can contribute from the day he arrives in Las Vegas, and has the talent to become a future starter.

