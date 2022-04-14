Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: James Houston IV, Jackson State

Jackson State’s James Houston IV is 'The Problem' the Las Vegas Raiders want to have in their defense.

Jackson State’s James Houston IV is considered to be one of the top FCS and HBCU prospects in this year’s draft class, but little do they know about him.

Having played the first three seasons of his career at the University of Florida, Houston transferred to Jackson State, a NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) school and member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

“Watching James Houston IV at work is a thing of beauty. Not much has been said and the reading is few regarding Houston from the NFL draft media site.

"Houston is nicknamed 'The Problem' for a good reason. The Jackson State defensive star made the highlight reel at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and East-West Bowl games, but the NFL failed to invite him to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine,” said Kyle T. Mosley, Managing Editor and Reporter for HBCU Legends.

Houston totaled 70 tackles (52 solos), 24.5 tackles for losses, 16.5 sacks, and seven forced fumbles.

His defensive performance on the field earned him a first-team All-SWAC selection, STATS FCS All-American, and FCS Coaches All-American.

Deion Sanders, head coach of Jackson State, has compared him to Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. A great comparison that the Las Vegas Raiders would love to add to their roster, especially in the later-rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

At Florida, Houston was a linebacker who primarily lined up in the middle of the field, often brought in as a rotational player.

At 6-1 and 225 pounds, much of his success at Jackson State came after the coaching staff switched Houston to defensive end, to fit his pass rushing ability, resulting in becoming one of the nation's top sack leaders (16.5).

Houston's pre-draft scouting reports have him listed as a "hybrid" outside linebacker/defensive end due to his size.

His athletic skills can excel in a 3-4 defensive scheme, yet NFL scouts have him working out on a number of different positions.

After running a 4.7 on his 40-yard dash, and a solid pro day, Houston might very well line up everywhere in the box.

"I’ve been getting it all. Edge rusher, d-end, inside linebacker, outside linebacker," Houston said. "I just chalk it up to I’m a football player, man. Wherever you want to put me on the field I’ll play," added Houston.

As mentioned before, the Raiders would love to get a player who has fallen in the cracks of the media attention, and find his way into the NFL by the way of the later rounds of the NFL Draft.

