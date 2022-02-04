Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Jordan Davis, Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldog Jordan Davis can be a massive addition for the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense can add a massive defender in the line of scrimmage by drafting Georgia Bulldog Jordan Davis.

Davis, a 6-foot-6, 340-pound defensive tackle was a staple behind the Bulldogs defense that ranked second nationally in total defense and run defense.

The Outland Trophy and Chuck Bednarik award winner is such an immovable object that could help boost the Raiders run defense.

“Nose tackle with great size and strength. Davis eats up space on the interior with his strong anchor. Putting on a clinic in how to stack and shed, he takes advantage of his length and upper body power to extend as he pleases. With that strength, he enforces his will, twisting opponents and disengaging with violent hands, said NFL Draft Bible.

He is an imposing defender in the trenches, which is why he was named as a 2021 AP & Coaches’ All-SEC First Team selection.

In his last season at Georgia, Davis played 15 games, tallied a total of 32 tackles (17 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

According to Pro Football Focus, Davis is, “The single most physically imposing defender in college football. At 6-foot-6, 360 pounds, he's an immovable block along the defensive line. That may be all you get, though, as he's managed all of eight pressures this season.”

In preparation for the draft, Davis has gone out to prove that he has the ability and agility to be a three-down player.

The hiring of new head coach Josh McDaniels seems to have the Raiders taking a new defensive approach, whichever base defense McDaniels plans to set, adding a dominant nose tackle like Davis can help anchor the interior defensive line for years to come.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter