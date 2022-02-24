Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Josh Jobe, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide's Josh Jobe is a versatile cornerback that could help the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Draft.

In 2020, the Alabama Crimson Tide's Josh Jobe earned a starting role alongside Patrick Surtain II and broke out.

The all-around cornerback held the reins of the secondary at Tuscaloosa and now finds himself next in line of Alabama cornerbacks to be drafted in the early rounds of the NFL Draft.

“Physical corner with length. Jobe has good spatial awareness at the backend, filling areas vacated by teammates that are put in conflict by the offense. Communicates to pass off routes and get his side of the secondary lined up. Fast enough to carry verticals down the sideline. When he triggers, he gets downhill quickly, displaying straight-line burst. Makes an attempt to find the ball in the air when he has favorable positioning and can afford it, if not he plays the hands. Length allows him to contest the catch point. Jobe contributes willingly in the run game, getting off blocks and tackling ball carriers reliably,” NFL Draft Bible noted.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound cornerback recorded 38 total tackles (28 solos), one tackle for a loss, two interceptions, and four pass deflections in his senior season at Alabama.

While Jobe's career stats won’t wow everyone, he did more in his four-year career that will not reflect on that sheet and the more I look at his tape, the more I see how his presence impacted the game.

Jobe has the speed to keep up with players who love to take off, he has the size and length to keep up with bigger receivers, and he plays well in coverage, man or zone, and excels in press coverage.

He has the ability to get off blocks, help in the running game and tackle like a safety.

Although he might not be as elite as some of his predecessors, he has the size and traits of a starting cornerback in the NFL.

I could see the Raiders signing an elite cornerback in the offseason, allowing them to draft a developmental cornerback outside the first round.

