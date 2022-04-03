Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Josh Paschal, Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcat Josh Paschal might not be the flashiest prospect in this year’s draft, but he sure is one of the best run defenders looking for a team in the NFL.

The Las Vegas Raiders' run defense did improve drastically last season but there is still room for it to get better and with the draft close upon us, Paschal can be a crucial piece in stopping the run.

Paschal was diagnosed with malignant melanoma in July 2018. He would undergo multiple surgeries and a year of immunotherapy treatment on the bottom of his right foot that ended in August 2019.

The 6-3, 268-pound defender would come back and play the best football of his career.

Last season he played in all 12 games and totaled 53 tackles, a team-high 15.5 tackles for losses, 5.5 sacks, a team-high eight quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, and a blocked kick.

Paschal indeed collected many accolades throughout his career, including last year's honor of being named second-team All-SEC by Pro Football Focus, fourth-team All-American, and first-team All-SEC by the Associated Press.

“Fully grown defender with the play strength and versatility to contribute in odd or even fronts. Paschal's urgent, full-tilt demeanor helps him control his fair share of engagements, but it also leads to occasional lapses in footwork and balance. He's like a block of granite at the point of attack with low pads and a heavy anchor. He has the twitch to see-and-shed against single blocks and the range to make a tackle a gap away. His face-up rush style lacks elusiveness and will see limited success off the edge, but his snap quickness fits perfectly as an interior rusher in sub-packages. Paschal might never be a star, but he's a good future starter with winning character that coaches and fans will grow to love,” Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network said.

Many analysts might say Paschal was the most underappreciated defensive player in the SEC.

According to PFF, Paschal was the second-best run defender in the SEC and was given a 90.2 run defense grade.

Paschal does need to work on his pass-rushing skills and he might start with adding a bit more weight.

Footwork and balance are another concern, but not too much as he can improve those skills at an NFL facility.

After clocking a 4.77 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, scouts might question his straight-line speed, as he plays a lot faster than what he clocked at Indy.

"The (Kentucky) coaches will tell you that he's a player you can bring in as a culture builder. He's all about ball on and off the field,” said a scout for an AFC team.

After defeating cancer, Paschal has been a great contributor on and off the field. He is indeed a high-character player who teams like the Raiders would love to have.

Teams might allow him to slip into the later rounds because of his lack of pass-rushing, but the Raiders can capitalize and draft him for his run defense on Day Two of the draft.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter