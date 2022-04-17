Skip to main content

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

Cornerback Joshua Williams mighy be the most well-rounded HBCU prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Fayetteville State University may not be known for sending players to the NFL, but there’s one prospect who has put the Broncos in that conversation.

Cornerback Joshua Williams, is a player teams are getting to know more about as we get closer to the 2022 NFL Draft.

Projected as a Day Three selection, the Las Vegas Raiders are a team in a position to draft Williams for his raw talent and size.

“A small school standout, the long-limbed defensive back from Fayetteville immediately stands out on film as a dominant presence. With great size and excellent feet and fluidity, Williams looks to be the first player drafted from Fayetteville State in over 40 years," NFL Draft Bible noted.

Williams measures 6-3 and 197 pounds, with great length to play both man-to-man and zone coverage. As a rangy defender, he excelled in zone coverage.

Williams' strength can be compared to a hybrid linebacker/safety, who shoots down the field in run support to bring the ball carrier down and uses that strength well when jamming receivers at the line of scrimmage.

In his three years at Fayetteville State, Williams recorded a total of 79 total tackles (55 solos), four tackles for losses, five interceptions, and 22 pass deflections.

Named CIAA All-Conference Team, the lone HBCU player to attend the Reese’s Senior Bowl and one of four HBCU players invited to the NFL Combine.

Williams ran a 4.53 40-yard dash at the combine and improved it during his pro-day in the 4.47-4.49 range.

“Williams competed against some of the best players at the Senior Bowl. He was the only Division II player to perform in this postseason all-star game. Williams has good size and length as a cornerback. The Broncos’ standout received All-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association first-team honors—had 31 total tackles and three interceptions. He’s coming off a big year,” Don Hunt on HBCU Legends said.

Williams processes excellent footwork, above-average foot agility, speed, and explosiveness along with his size and length.

Prospects who come from smaller schools don’t get the recognition they deserve, far less from a Division II program. But for a player from a small school, he’s not afraid of the competition.

The Raiders need depth and size at the cornerback position, and by drafting a player like Williams, they will be in a position to cover both.

