Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: JT Woods, Baylor Bears

Baylor’s safety JT Woods was one of the fastest safety prospects participating in the 2022 NFL Combine.

Baylor Bear safety JT Woods has the speed and ball-hawking skills the Las Vegas Raiders are looking for at the 2022 NFL Draft.

Woods played particularly all assignments as a safety, playing deep zones, helping in run defense, covering on man, the list goes on, but the most remarkable high point in his career was the nine interceptions he’s had in the last two years.

In 2021, Woods was one of three college football players to record six interceptions in a single season.

“If a team needs a ball-hawking safety, then Woods is the guy. He was tied for most interceptions in the country this past season and helped lead Baylor to a rare conference title. Woods took full advantage of his senior season because he not only had an outstanding season, he finished strong by being a standout player in two all-star games. His will to make an impression could give him a huge boost come draft day because it shows teams that he cares and that he is always trying to get better.” SI Draft Bible said.

Let’s not take away from the stellar season he had at Baylor. Woods tallied 57 total tackles (44 solos), six interceptions, and eight pass deflections in his senior year.

To make things better, Woods took advantage of a late invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl in February, where he furthered his ball-hawking skills, intercepting yet another pass.

If that wasn’t enough, at the 2022 NFL Combine, Woods was one of three Baylor players to record a 40-yard dash time under 4.4 seconds.

Woods's 4.36 time finished tied for second place on the 40-yard dash and he recorded the best vertical jump with a measure of 39.5 inches among all participating safeties at the combine.

Modern offenses are evolving at a much faster rate than any decade in the NFL, but one thing that doesn't shy away defensive positions tend to follow, and one of those positions is the safety position.

If the Raiders are looking for speed, they better look at Baylor which had three prospects clock in the top-10 in the 40-yard dash.

Teammates on both sides of the ball recorded the fastest 40-yard dashes in this year’s NFL Combine. Cornerback Kalon Barnes was the fastest participant in this year’s NFL Combine with a 4.23, while wide receiver Tyquan Thornton clocked the fastest run among all offensive participants with a 4.28.

Woods is a former track star with elite sprinter’s speed but can get carried away at times.

While he has the speed to keep up with any receiver, there are flaws in his technique, most importantly in his tackling.

The ball-hawking safety excelled in the back end, where his eyes tracked the ball and he went after the turnover instead of bringing down the receiver.

Woods has the prototypical measurements of safety in the next level at 6-2 and 193 pounds. That's exactly what teams are looking for in a safety, but it is his slim frame and strength that scouts have concerns with for the former Bear.

Safeties have been undervalued in the NFL for quite some time, but the way offenses are evolving, the safety position is beginning to gain a lot of value.

Woods would be a great fit in a Raiders team that faces plenty of speed on the opposing side of the ball.

Woods has the projection of being selected on Day Two of the NFL Draft, and for the Raiders, having a safety such as Woods can help the secondary eliminate that deep threat by having a fast, ball-hawking safety in the deep end.

