Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecock Kingsley Enagbare can be a great addition to an already ferocious Las Vegas Raiders pass rush in the NFL Draft

There’s never enough pass rush in a quarterback-driven league.

While the Las Vegas Raiders already have a dynamic pair of edge rushers, adding depth at the position will only add to a never-ending pass rush to opposing quarterbacks.

The earlier rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft are loaded with elite pass rushers and the Raiders can capitalize by selecting Kingsley Engabare of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

“Enagbare will start to rise up draft boards as we continue to go through the draft process. He's super athletic, has good range, and is a solid run defender to go along with his ability to get after the passer,” NFL Draft Bible noted.

The South Carolina product recorded 42 total tackles (27 solos), five tackles for losses, three sacks, one forced fumble, along with 10 quarterback hits during his senior season.

Enagbare, was an early second-round prospect for his ideal size, length, and athleticism for an edge rusher.

Winning at the point of attack is where Enagbare excelled. His active hands swiped tackles off balance, making him unable to contain.

According to Pro Football Focus: “Enagbare has been one of the highest-graded pass-rushers in the country over the past two seasons, recording an 89.2 pass-rushing grade in 2020 and a 92.5 in 2021. While he's not the kind of athlete who hears his name called early, Enagbare has the violent hands to be productive in the NFL.”

Enagbare would be a great fit for the Raiders as a rotational pass rusher who can potentially become an every-down player at the next level. His stock might have fallen a few spots back for his combine performance, but he still shows plenty of potential.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter