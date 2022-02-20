Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Markquese Bell, Florida A&M

The Las Vegas Raiders could add Florida A&M’s hard-hitting safety Markquese Bell to their rebuilding secondary via the NFL Draft.

Florida A&M Rattler Markquese Bell is considered to be one of the top FCS and HBCU prospects in this year’s draft class.

Bell has been the best player for the Rattlers defense since his arrival to the program. His toughness and exciting playing style is why teams, including the Las Vegas Raider will keep an eye on him in the upcoming NFL Combine and the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Long armed, big safety who will lower the shoulder and deliver hard hits on ball carriers. Bell uses his length to get his hands on runners if he takes unfavorable angles. His strength and physicality allows him to overpower smaller blockers in space. He bumps receivers crossing his zone physically to throw off route timing. When starting with his eyes on the quarterback, he displays above-average ball tracking. Bell has above-average speed and acceleration in a straight line for a big safety,” noted NFL Draft Bible.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound safety earned the nickname of “Ring Your” Bell, for the hard hitter he is.

With great closing speeds, hard-hitting tackles, and the ability to make plays in both the run and passing game is what makes him a valuable asset on any defense in the NFL.

Bell finished No.3 in the SWAC with a total of 95 tackles (71 solo), six tackles for loss, two sacks, five forced fumbles, and one interception in his senior season with the Rattlers, and earning the honors of being named STATS First Team All-America selection, and SWAC First Team All-Defense.

While there are areas of improvement on tackling, covering skills and strength, scouts would be delighted to see a well-rounded safety that is able to play downfield and in the box.

Bell would be a great addition to the Raiders secondary which lacks that immediate threat to opposing teams.

