Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Marquan McCall, Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcat Marquan McCall can be a great developmental prospect for the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Draft

Kentucky Wildcat Marquan McCall has the size to attract attention in the interior of the defensive line.

He may not be your average size defensive tackle, at 6-foot-3 354 pounds, he’s a big-bodied prospect that can develop into a great player in the NFL.

“Traditional nose tackle that will eat blocks and beat up interior lineman off the ball but lacks consistency and conditioning nor provides pass rush help,” noted NFL Draft Bible.

McCall committed to Kentucky as a four-star recruit and top-five offensive guard prospect nationally out of Detroit but was put on the defensive line right from the beginning.

In his collegiate career, he totaled 57 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass breakup.

“Heavy nose tackle who is more space-eater than dominant player in the middle of the defense. McCall's size and strength are positive factors in challenging single blocks and double teams but he doesn't play with enough leverage, body control or hand command to require game planning by the offense. He doesn't help as a pass rusher and has limited range as a run defender, so sticking with a team as a rotational nose could be challenging,” said NFL Network Analyst Lance Zierlein.

A rotational defensive tackle at Kentucky, who could have played more if it wasn’t for his speed and stamina.

He showed a vast improvement during Kentucky’s Pro Day, first with his weight. He registered weighing about 30 pounds lighter, performed well on drills, and displayed quicker footwork.

McCall is a smart player that recognizes and understands the kinds of blocks he is getting and is considered purely a run defender at the next level.

The downside of his game is the pass rush, it just isn’t there and until he develops that part of the game, then we will see more of him on Sundays.

McCall will be drafted as a developmental prospect late on Day Three of the draft, mostly for his size.

While he is considered a work in progress, the Raiders can draft a prospect that has the massive size to plug in the middle of the defense, eat space all day long, and could potentially develop into something special.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter