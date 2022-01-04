NFL Draft Profile: Marquan McCall, Defensive Line, Kentucky Wildcats

#50

Pos: DL

Ht: 6021

Wt: 344

DOB: 3/26/1999

Eligibility: 2022

Detroit, MI

Oak Park High School

Marquan McCall University of Kentucky Wildcats

One-Liner:

Traditional nose tackle that will eat blocks and beat up interior lineman off the ball but lacks consistency and conditioning nor provides pass rush help.

Pros:

Solid pop to your punches mean nothing without good hand placement. Luckily for Marquan McCall he has both. The Wildcat defender sits in the middle of the defensive front and understood his assignment. He is sneaky quick out of his stance for his size. Will anchor himself between double teams and split them when he drops his pad level. Will line up as an angled one-tech and work off of the center and stress their quickness of the ball and pierce gaps if not properly accounted for.

Cons:

After dropping weight this year Marquan McCall has seen an uptick in his play but still has areas of concern with his game. Lacks lateral mobility and won't challenge a run scheme when they're going away from him. Marquan McCall doesn't play with consistent leg drive, both throughout the flow of a play but also as the game progresses. Currently not conditioned enough to be a mainstay on the interior throughout each drive. Inconsistent with keeping his chest clean. Needs to bring consistent arm extension after winning off the snap. Poor time resetting and anchoring if he's driven off his spot. Lacks twitch when rushing the passer. When engaged with blockers, Marquan McCall fails to properly disengage in a timely manner.

Summary:

A space-eating nose tackle that wields a strong punch and low pad level that allows for him to dictate his engagements. Doesn't provide much upside rushing the passer but possesses the strength to drive linemen back into the quarterback's lap from time-to-time. Quicker off the snap after dropping weight over the offseason. Limited upside due at the next level because of the niche role he will have as a two down run defender.

Background:

From Detroit, Michigan where he played high school football at Oak Park. Son of Marethia McCall and has three siblings named Julius, Marquezy, and Nuavia. Helped lead his team to Michigan’s Division 2 regional final while playing on both sides of the ball. Played for Greg Carter who said that “For a guy his size, 325 pounds, he’s extremely quick and athletic and has great hands.” Out of high school chose Kentucky over Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, Wisconsin, and more. Was a 247Sports Composite four-star offensive guard before deciding to play defensive tackle. Majoring in community and leadership development.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.9/7.1

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!



NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view