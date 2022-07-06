Skip to main content

Raiders 2022 Preseason Preview: Miami Dolphins Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders travel to South Beach to take on the Miami Dolphins in their week two preseason game.

Just two weeks into the official preseason schedule, the Raiders will be facing their third team with a new head coach.

Another team has hired a young offensive mastermind to run their franchise, as Mike McDaniel takes over Brian Flores as the new Dolphins head coach.

At this point in the preseason the NFL’s roster limit has been cut from 90 active players to 85, which means more reps for those players trying to make the roster.

The Raiders defense will match up against a reloaded Dolphins team that spent quite some cash during free agency.

The Dolphins have been extremely active in the free agency market, as they have been the third-most spending team in the NFL this offseason, according to Spotrac. Most of the additions have come on the offensive side of the ball.

“We don't need to tell you the big moves the Dolphins have made here, the biggest obviously being the acquisition of [Tyreek] Hill to team up with [Jaylen] Waddle for the fastest wide receiver tandem in the NFL. The addition of [Erik] Ezukanma as a fourth-round pick leaves very little room for somebody to earn a roster spot beyond the three players mentioned, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and fellow free agent acquisition Trent Sherfield,” said SI’s All Dolphins writer Alain Poupart.

While Hill’s acquisition came as a trade, the Dolphins offered him a massive contract shortly after being traded to Miami.

South Bench?

The biggest question down in Miami is whether Tua Tagovailoa has truly improved in his passing game. Both his throwing power and accuracy have been huge concerns around the media.

They do have Teddy Bridgewater as the Dolphins backup quarterback just in case they decide to bench Tua for poor performances.

The Dolphins second biggest acquisition this offseason is the signing of veteran offensive tackle Terron Armstead. Armstead will be responsible for protecting and giving an extra second or two to the starting quarterback.

While the Raiders defense has improved statistically, it will be looking to carry on the momentum from last season’s progression.

And this matchup will surely test the Silver and Black’s defense and set forward the stepping stones for the next group of players that will make the roster.

The Raiders week two matchup against the Dolphins will be on Saturday Aug. 20th at 4:00 PM PDT and on the following Tuesday (Aug. 23rd) an additional five roster slots will be cut, setting the team down to 80 players for the week three preseason game.

