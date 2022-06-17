Dolphins Offense Status, Camp Preview and Early Roster Projections

The Miami Dolphins look like they'll have particularly tough decisions to make at running back and on the offensive line

While there could be additions and subtractions before the start of training camp, let alone the regular season, we now have a clearer picture of what the Miami Dolphins offense might look like in 2022 in terms of personnel.

The Dolphins picked two offensive players among their four selections in the 2022 NFL draft — wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and quarterback Skylar Thompson — and they joined the group of veteran additions highlighted by Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead.

While a lot can — and usually does — happen until the final days of July, here's an early look at the Dolphins roster at each offensive position as far as what the training camp and roster battles might look like.

QUARTERBACK

On the roster: Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, Skylar Thompson

Analysis: The Dolphins have been all in on Tagovailoa from the onset of the offseason and the hope is that he can take that step forward and establish himself as a bona fide franchise quarterback. Bridgewater represents an upgrade over Jacoby Brissett as the top backup, while Thompson will be looking to make an impression in training camp.

Biggest question mark: This is a position that's pretty set because Tagovailoa will be the starter and Bridgewater will be the backup. The one question is whether Thompson will be kept on the 53-man roster.

Early roster projection: The Dolphins will keep two quarterbacks and sign Thompson to the practice squad after he clears waivers.

RUNNING BACK

On the roster: Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds, Sony Michel, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, FB Alec Ingold, FB John Lovett, Gerrid Doaks, ZaQuandre White

Analysis: The Dolphins revamped the running back corps with the acquisitions of Mostert, Edmonds and Michel via free agency and the departures of Duke Johnson, Phillip Lindsay, Malcolm Brown and Patrick Laird, Mostert and Edmonds bring a lot of speed to the offense, though Mostert has to bounce back from a knee injury. There is some ability in this group and the Dolphins figure to use a back-by-committee approach.

Biggest question mark: Without question, the biggest question here is the health status of Mostert, though he offered some encouraging news in that department earlier this week.

Early roster projection: The Dolphins will keep four running backs, one of whom will be Ingold. Michel and Edmonds figure to be on the roster as well and the last spot likely will depend on Mostert's health status. It could be that Gaskin remains on the roster and Mostert starts the season on PUP if his recovery hits a snag.

WIDE RECEIVER

On the roster: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Trent Sherfield, Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden Jr., Erik Ezukanma, DeVonte Dedmon, River Cracraft, Cody Core, Braylon Sanders

Analysis: We don't need to tell you the big moves the Dolphins have made here, the biggest obviously being the acquisition of Hill to team up with Waddle for the fastest wide receiver tandem in the NFL. The addition of Ezukanma as a fourth-round pick leaves very little room for somebody to earn a roster spot beyond the three players mentioned, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and fellow free agent acquisition Trent Sherfield.

Biggest question mark: Like quarterback, this is a position that appears pretty set based on the offseason transactions, but it will be interesting to see if Bowden can make an impact with his diverse skill set.

Early roster projection: The Dolphins will keep six wide receivers and Bowden will land the sixth spot along with Hill, Waddle, Wilson, Sherfield and Ezukanma. The other possibility here could be the Dolphins keeping five wide receivers and go with five running backs instead.

TIGHT END

On the roster: Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen, Cethan Carter, Hunter Long

Analysis: We might as well skip the tight end position when we do these types of analysis because the Dolphins have the exact same five guys.

Biggest question mark: Can Hunter Long make a big enough jump in his second season to become a factor for the offense?

Early roster projection: It's impossible to envision the Dolphins again keeping five tight ends, and we'll make Shaheen the odd man out.

OFFENSIVE LINE

On the roster: C/G Michael Deiter, G Robert Jones, G Solomon Kindley, G/T Robert Hunt, G/T Austin Jackson, OL Connor Williams, T Terron Armstead, T Larnell Coleman, G/T Liam Eichenberg, T Greg Little, T Adam Pankey, T Kion Smith, T Kellen Diesch, T Blaise Andries, C/G Cole Barnwart

Analysis: The Dolphins made two key acquisitions in free agency with Armstead and Williams to team up with their core of returning young players, and now are hoping to have landed a steal among their rookie free agents. Ultimately, the success of the line could come down to the improvement of those young players.

Biggest question mark: That's a pretty obvious one and it concerns who'll make up the starting five. The biggest wild-card position in the equation is right tackle, where the possibilities are almost endless among Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Greg Little, Robert Jones or even Robert Hunt moving back to that spot from right guard.

Early roster projection: The Dolphins will keep eight or nine offensive linemen, and the locks or almost-locks are Armstead, Williams, Eichenberg, Hunt and Jackson. The next most likely options for the other roster spots are Deiter and Jones, and the final spot or two might come down to Coleman, Little or Diesch.