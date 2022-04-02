Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Noah Elliss, Idaho

Idaho’s Vandals Noah Elliss is a massive defender that can help bring size and strength to the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive line via the NFL Draft.

Idaho Vandal Noah Elliss is an intriguing prospect that comes from a line of NFL pedigree.

Son of former NFL All-Pro defensive lineman Luther Elliss, Elliss joined his father in Idaho where he serves as the Vandals' defensive line coach.

After two seasons with the Vandals, Elliss is now seeking to start his own path to NFL success via the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Massive nose tackle who played well at the FCS level, Elliss will need to get in much better shape and improve his technique to make it at the next level,” noted NFL Draft Bible.

In 2021, he had a breakout season that named him part of the Big Sky Honorable Mention Team.

Elliss finished the season playing 10 games and recording a total of 46 tackles (22 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and three pass breakups.

At 6-foot-4, 367 pounds, concerns about his weight and athleticism rose as the season ended.

This comes as teams have opted to get lighter and quicker defensive tackles to counteract the pass-heavy offensive lineman.

“He has the physical tools and power to make a living as a two-gapping, odd-front nose guard but will need to improve his technique and footwork to become a true tree stump in the middle against the run. Ellis has Day 3 potential with starting upside, but weight management will be very important for him,” said Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network.

Elliss is moving up the draft boards for his massive size, strength, ability to stop the run, and breakthrough double teams is unmatched.

He was unblockable throughout the East-West Shrine Bowl game week and showed up to the NFL Combine weighing at 346 pounds, losing over 20 pounds.

He also ran a 5.66 40-yard dash at the combine.

Although he did not participate in Idaho’s Pro Day, his draft value continues to rise.

For the Raiders, Elliss is a prospect that holds plenty of value for a later rounder and can help fill in some of the gaps on run defense.

