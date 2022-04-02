NFL Draft Profile: Noah Elliss, Defensive Tackle, Idaho Vandals

#99

Pos: DT

Ht: 6042

Wt: 346

Hand: 1038

Arm: 3228

Wing: NA

40: 5.66

Hometown: Highlands Ranch, CO

High School: Valor Christian

Noah Elliss

Idaho Vandals

One-Liner:

Massive nose tackle who played well at the FCS level, Elliss will need to get in much better shape and improve his technique to make it at the next level.

Pros:

The biggest strength of Elliss’ game is his ability to defend against the run. He is a true nose tackle, who is massive. He could potentially cut his weight down but he has the ability to hold as much weight as a defensive coordinator needs to play his nose tackle role at the next level. Elliss constantly eats up space on film and takes on double teams. He allows for everyone else to have one on one matchups on passing downs. Having a defined role is half the battle when looking at players late and Elliss has a clear-cut role at the next level, as he is a run-stopping two-down nose tackle in a 3-4 scheme.

Cons:

There is no upside to Elliss’ game. He’d have to lose a considerable amount of weight to be even a below-average pass rusher. Right now, he adds no value as a pass rusher and can’t penetrate the pocket. Elliss consistently plays too high, allowing offensive tackles to win the leverage battle against him. On film, Elliss solely relies on his size and natural strength to overpower FCS offensive linemen but his lack of technique and ability to anchor will make it difficult for him to hold his own at the next level right now.

Summary:

Even if they hold less value in a passing league, there will always be opportunities for run stuffers like Elliss. He is big and strong and with the proper coaching, could be a solid run defender. Elliss won’t provide any value as a pass rusher and if he doesn’t improve technically and get in better shape, it will be tough for him to make a roster.

Grade:

6th Round