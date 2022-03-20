Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruin Otito Ogbonnia showcased his strength at the NFL Combine, a huge need in the interior of the Las Vegas Raiders defensive line.

Among all the defensive contestants participating at the NFL Combine, UCLA Bruin Otito Ogbonnia topped the list in the bench press, showcasing his strength to teams such as the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ogbonnia was a dual-sport athlete at UCLA, a former track athlete, in the shot put to be exact, and a standout defensive tackle in Chip Kelly’s defense.

His shot put experience is one of the reasons why he is one of the strongest defensive tackles coming into the 2022 NFL Draft.

At the combine he pushed out 29 reps in the bench press, he could have had 31 if it wasn’t for two faults during the process.

Ogbonnia has the prototypical size and length for a defensive interior lineman in the NFL at 6-4 and 324 pounds.

The lineman also measured 35 1/8-inch arms, tied for fifth-longest among defensive linemen.

“Long defensive tackle with high pads and limited explosiveness.” NFL Draft Bible said.

Ogbonnia totaled 30 tackles (14 solos), five tackles for losses, two sacks, two quarterback hurries, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery for the Bruins and was a member of PFF's All-Pac-12 Second Team in 2021.

Following his senior season, Pro Football Focus gave Ogbonnia with a 78.3 pass-rush grade, ranking him third among PAC-12 defensive tackles.

The interior defensive lineman finished his UCLA career with 79 tackles, 8.5 tackles for losses, 4.5 sacks, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery

As a run defender, Ogbonnia was very effective in locating the ball carrier. You didn't see many running backs go through him or the Bruin defensive line.

His athleticism might have limited him to chase down ball carriers and it also hurt him as a pass rusher.

Ogbonnia did not offer much as a pass-rusher for the Bruins.

Ogbonnia did flash active, heavy hands at times, but did not display them much for scouts to see his potential as a top-defensive lineman.

What many see is a defensive lineman playing at a high pad level, and allowing offensive linemen the leverage advantage.

Ogbonnia flashes strength and explosiveness, and for a player his size, he can develop into a good DT at the next level.

Ogbonnia is looking to follow the similar steps that former UCLA DT Osa Odighizuwa took a year ago. The third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys last year had similar concerns coming into the draft and turned out to be one of the best defensive rookies and a draft steal.

The former Bruin did not participate in the 40-yard dash or other drills at the combine, which would be very important to watch UCLA’s Pro Day on March 15.

Ogbonnia has a Day 3 projection, and while there’s not enough quality depth at the position, he can offer the Raiders a backup or rotational nose guard until he can find more consistency in his technique.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter