Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Quentin Lake, UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruin Quentin Lake can be a great reinforcement on special teams for the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Draft

UCLA Bruin Quentin Lake followed his father's steps with dreams of playing in the NFL.

Lake, son of Bruin and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Carnell Lake, is ready to make a name for himself professionally.

“Safety with average size who is primarily deployed in deep zones. Lake takes good angles to targeted receivers downfield and ahead of him on crossing routes. He locates the ball in the air to make a play on it. In run support, he takes favorable angles to lateral moving ball carriers when pursuing from depth. Lake establishes contact with tight ends early when matched up in man coverage,” NFL Draft Bible said.

Lake mostly played as a deep safety in college, but he is as versatile as any back in this year’s draft class.

Not only can he play multiple positions, but he can also play multiple schemes, which coaches love in the NFL.

Lake isn't a flashy player who will go for the big tackles or to take an aggressive approach to cause turnovers, instead he’s a very technical player who does not make many mistakes.

His discipline, knowledge, and instincts of the game may have come from his father, who was a defensive backs coach at UCLA for a year and seven seasons with the Steelers.

In his four years at UCLA, Lake finished his college career accumulating 179 tackles, 15 pass breakups, six interceptions, four tackles for losses, and a blocked kick.

In 2021, Lake earned his first conference honors when he was named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team.

Lake is a smart player who sees the play and disrupts it early, as mentioned before, he’s not that flashy hitter that would come downhill to stop them, rather he is one to position himself to make a safe tackle.

Graded to be a late rounder who can contribute on special teams and sub-packages, the Raiders can utilize him all over the field and hope that he can turn out to be that All-Pro hybrid-safety as his father was for many years.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter