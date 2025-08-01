The Biggest Remaining Challenge Facing the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders addressed most of their biggest needs during the offseason, making significant front office and roster changes. With training camp under way, the Raiders look like a brand new team. Still, there are things left on Pete Carroll and company's to-do list.
Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com believes the Raiders' most pressing remaining issue is quickly improving th culture. One of Carroll's primary goals is to build a winning culture in Las Vegas. So far, it looks like he is on his way to doing so, as the team looks improved in training camp.
The Raiders have assembled a team that should be competitive in every game they play in, which would be progress in itself. Las Vegas has had a respectable training camp, and has made legitimate progress this summer.
"Raiders head coach Pete Carroll recently said he’s been used to winning for a long time, anddoesn’t expect that to change in his new job. It’s a great goal, but one that will be tough to pull off quickly in Las Vegas. The Raiders should be better because Carroll is a Super Bowl-winning coach,Geno Smith is the team’s best quarterback in years, and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty could be a superstar in Carroll’s run-heavy offense," Chadiha said.
"The tough part for Vegas is that the AFC West keeps improving. It was difficult enough to deal with a [Kansas City] Chiefs team that has won three Super Bowls since 2019. Now the [Denver] Broncos and [Los Angeles] Chargers are legit contenders, as well. The Raiders will make strides, but the wins won’t come as quickly as Carroll hopes."
Prior to training camp, Carroll made it very clear what his expectations are for the upcoming season. Carroll is one of the most well-respected head coaches in the league. He is more familiar with winning than losing, and he plans on that remaining the case.
“Oh, we are going to win a ton. We are going to win a bunch of games. I can't even imagine anything else. I've been winning 10 games a year for 20 years or something, you know? I mean, what are my expectations? We are going to win a bunch, and I don't care who hears that," Carroll said.
"It doesn't matter to me. It ain't about what anybody hears. It's about what we do. And so, that's why expectations are really high. The standards need to be, so that the expectations can be met. We'll see what happens. I wish I could guarantee it to you, but I can't even think of what else it could be, other than being really successful.”
