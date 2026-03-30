As Things Change, the Raiders Need Spytek to Stay Steady

Last offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders hired John Spytek as their third general manager in as many offseasons. After missing out on Ben Johnson, Spytek and the Raiders hired Pete Carroll, making him the oldest head coach in National Football League history.

Carroll was the third head coach in as many seasons. Carroll's age made it no secret his time in Las Vegas was unlikely to be all that long. However, the 2025 season went much worse than anyone expected, expediting Carroll's firing, eventually leading to the hiring of Klint Kubiak.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spytek's Direction

Las Vegas is now on its fourth head coach in as many seasons, a new defensive coordinator for the first time in four seasons, and yet another, new offensive coordinator. They will have a new offensive and defensive scheme to go along with a host of new talent that has been added to the roster.

Few teams in the league have had as much of a roster turnaround as the Raiders have had this season, and the NFL Draft is set to bring even more new faces to a rebuild in its infancy. After a quiet 2025 offseason, the Raiders have eliminated some of their biggest needs in the blink of an eye.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Still, the Raiders' roster needs more. That will come over the remainder of this offseason and in future offseasons. Just as the moves the Raiders have made have eliminated roster needs, the moves Las Vegas' front office has made this should eliminate any questions or doubt regarding their future.

The Raiders have answered many questions about their coaching staff and roster this offseason. Still, many more remain. With all the new and moving parts in the organization, the Raiders simply need Spytek to continue on the path he has set for the roster. Time will answer the remaining questions.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spytek inherited one of the league's worst rosters and was tasked with fixing it as quickly as possible. After a 3-14 campaign landed them the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft, the Raiders entered the offseason with more resources than any team in the league.

He has used those resources to set the Raiders' roster up for success in the immediate future, as best as possible. As the changes continue to roll into Las Vegas, Spytek and the Raiders front office just have to stick to the plan.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That plan's next step is a productive NFL Draft, which will be headlined by likely No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza. The Raiders are a few weeks away from eliminating yet another pressing need, which allows them to focus on the next set of needs.

The big swings are likely done for the Raiders this offseason, but they do not need any more. All Las Vegas needs are smart, calculated moves that add talent and depth to the roster. The precision with which the front office has moved this offseason makes it fair to believe they will make that happen.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images