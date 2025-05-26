5 Players the Raiders Need to Step Up in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders have a vastly different team than the one that started last season and a vastly different team than the one that ended last season. The Raiders are ready to move forward after hiring John Spytek as their general manager and Pete Carroll as their new head coach.
Las Vegas has made sweeping changes on both sides of the ball and their coaching staff, leading to many unknowns heading into the upcoming season. The Raiders have likely improved on the offensive side of the ball. On defense, it remains to be seen whether they have improved.
The Raiders are set to start over in many ways, with many new faces at critical positions on both sides of the ball. While the entire roster needs to step up this upcoming season, Las Vegas needs players other than their cornerstone players to play well.
It is well-known that the Raiders will need Geno Smith, Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, and Maxx Crosby to play well this season. Below are additional players the Raiders need to have productive seasons from.
1. Safety, Jeremy Chinn
Chinn was the most significant move the Raiders made in free agency this offseason. Chinn brings a veteran presence and experience in a similar situation to the Raiders this season. Las Vegas' defense is much different than last season's, much of their success this season will depend on Chinn.
2. Defensive End, Malcolm Koonce
Last season, Koonce's injury days before Week 1 was a devastating blow that the Raiders struggled to mentally overcome. His injury was a sign of things to come for the Raiders. Koonce entered last season expecting to make a noticeable improvement in play and looked like he was ready to do so in the preseason. Now, he must actually make the jump many expected last season.
3. Cornerback, Darnay Holmes
Holmes will be the Raiders' nickelback this upcoming season. While he struggled at times last season, he played much of his time with a depleted group of Raiders cornerbacks. With a healthy defense that has few remaining pieces from last season, the Raiders need Holmes to play well at a position that may be the Raiders' biggest weakness this season.
4. Cornerback, Jakorian Bennett
Bennett's play improved from his first season in the league to his second. He firmly established himself as one of the better cornerbacks in the league before suffering a season-ending injury halfway through last season. However, that is precisely Bennett's problem. He seemed to figure out his performance issues last season, but he has missed nearly half of the Raiders' games since being drafted two offseasons ago. He must stay healthy this season.
5. Left Guard, Jordan Meredith
There is a reason Meredith has been on the team through multiple coaching changes. Since joining the Raiders, he has generally played well when called upon. However, he may be called upon more this season than in previous seasons. The Raiders could still use additional help along the offensive line, but if Meredith can continue playing well, it could buy the Raiders time to develop other offensive linemen.
