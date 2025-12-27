Recent Maxx Crosby Quote Speaks Volumes As Raiders Star Leaves Team Facility
It appears Maxx Crosby’s 2025 season is over.
NFL Network reported Friday that the Raiders are shelving Crosby for the final two games of the season due to a lingering knee injury. Crosby, apparently, is not happy about it.
Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer reported that Crosby “vehemently disagreed” and left the Raiders’ facility on Friday.
Crosby reportedly leaving the building out of frustration aligns with his recent comments about the Raiders’ upcoming 2026 draft position, which is the biggest topic heading into a Week 17 clash between Las Vegas (2–13) and the Giants (2–13) on Sunday. The loser of that game will secure the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft if they also lose Week 18.
While landing the No. 1 pick would help the Raiders’ long-term plans, Crosby couldn’t care less.
"Yeah, I don’t give a s--- about the pick, to be honest," he said Tuesday. "I don't play for that. That's not my job. My job is to be the best defensive end in the world. That's what I focus on every day. Being a great leader, being an influence. Being that guy on a consistent basis for my team."
Unlike the Giants, who have 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart under center, the Raiders are searching for a franchise quarterback. As it stands a couple of months before the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, the top quarterbacks expected to be selected early on in the draft are reigning Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza and Oregon’s Dante Moore.
But drafting a quarterback is not on Crosby’s job description.
"That's their job. That's the front office, the coaches, they do that," he said Tuesday. "That's got nothing to do with me. I've learned my lesson in the past. You can't control everything. ... My job is to be the best in the world at what I do. And that's wrecking the game."
And wrecking the game he does. In 15 contests this season, Crosby tallied 10 sacks and a career-high 28 tackles for loss.
Crosby, 28, is under contract for four more seasons with Las Vegas through the 2029 campaign.