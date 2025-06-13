Former Patriots Offensive Lineman Works Out For Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are ungoing massive changes as an organization. In years past, the Raiders have conducted rebuilds that have looked like a facelift more than a full overhaul of the root problems plaguing the organization.
That's not what Pete Carroll is about, that's never been what he's been about, and thus, despite conducting a full overhaul of the offensive line, Carroll and the Raiders continue to look for talent, as according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Raiders have brought in another offensive lineman for a workout.
"Offensive tackle Caleb Jones worked out for Raiders at minicamp this week, per a league source," wrote Wilson. "Previously Packers, Patriots."
Jones, an undrafted free agent out of the University of Indiana, was signed to the Green Bay Packers in 2022. Jones spent two seasons in Green Bay, being activated from the practice squad to the main roster, where after three games was signed to the 53 man roster before departing after the 2023 season.
During the 2024 season, Jones spent the entire year on the New England Patriots' practice squad. The Patriots signed Jones to a futures contract following the season but after Mike Vrabel's hiring as head coach, changes were made and Jones was released.
Carroll recently spoke about the energy associated with his Raiders.
"Yeah, well, these guys have really been accepting to a little bit of the craziness that we're all about. How we do it, and we expect them to be on every time, every day. Every time we go out in the field, they're expected to give everything they got. They tap in before they go out. They make a commitment that they're going to be all in and then the coaches have to make sure we drive the energy."
"And so, if I'm expecting that, then I got to do that, too. And so that's kind of how we operate, and with the thought of, 'We want to maximize the opportunity that we have that's right in front of us every single day, every step we take'. And so, that may sound like talk to you, but this is how we live. So, they have embraced it. And I've been thrilled with the mentality on a regular basis; the coaches really have to set the tone. But we see that we do that until we can step aside for the leaders to take over, and we have strong leadership on this team, on both sides of the football. And so, it's really important in the whole idea of the energy thing, or however you want to look at it, is, I'm trying to get everything they got, every step they take."
"And that's a mentality that's really hard to maintain, and it's hard to get there, acquire it, but it's harder to maintain even. So, there has to be an uncommon consistency in what we're asking of them to get that done. And that's how we're operating. And so, as far as we could have gone, we took it, you saw us. We went all the way into overtime and a couple different, shots over there because everything we can get out of every moment that we had. And these next six weeks are huge. These guys have to come back in great shape. But I challenged every one of them to be in the best shape of their life. If they want to make the most of this opportunity, they need to go about it with that thought, and so they've all got plans and how they're going to get that done. We'll see what happens when we return."
Perhaps Jones may be the next piece in Carroll's massive overhaul.
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the Raiders offense in 2025!
We invite you to interact with us when you check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE right this second!