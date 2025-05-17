Raiders' Pete Carroll Details Clarity Found in 2024
In 2024, Pete Carroll may not have had an active coaching job in football, but that doesn't mean he stopped being a student of the game. In fact, he learned a lot in his time away, citing the 2024 offseason and the offseason between his stints as New England Patriots and USC Trojans head coach as pivotal moments for him on the Brock & Salk Morning show.
Carroll shared what he learned it his time away.
"Well, quite a bit. That's a really loaded question for me, because, you know, I had the opportunity to watch JV high school football, varsity high school football, UW [University of Washington], all the guys that are coaching all over the country, you know, in the league, and I really was able to find a perspective that was totally unique to ones that I had in the last 15 or so years, really, no, the last 20 something years, and because when you get away and you relieve yourself of all of the day to days, you know, in the moment to moment concerns, you can see things differently."
"And it was a marvelous year in terms of football. And I haven't changed anything philosophically, other than everything's been adjusted, you know and I love that that that's happened. It happened to me when I left New England and had a big year there. Really the, my most favorite year ever in coaching, because I figured out, you know, the approach that we took to USC and everything kind of changed. I was getting I was getting fired a lot back in the day, you know, and so we finally got our act together, and this year was, I think, and I'm hoping to show was just as profitable for us in terms of just tweaking and seeing things a little bit more clearly and finding a clarity that I hadn't seen in the last handful of years."
Carroll then detailed the changes he was mentioning.
"Yeah, well, there's, there's a million things, but, you know watching, watching high school football, and they're running the same place, you know, for the most part, and the defenses are playing the same kind of defenses, and they let the same kind of plays kick your butt on all levels, you know? And we don't need to let that happen.
"It doesn't have to happen like that and so, as basic as that may sound, you know, when you get in shotgun, you hand the ball off Brock, and is your teams are going to do. And every everybody on the defensive side knows when the guys on this side of the formation, the ball is going the other way, basically, and, and it still keeps working. Well, something's wrong with that, you know and I like, I'm telling you, I saw in JV football, and I saw it, you know, played in the NFL, all the way to the last game of the year. And so there's things that we have to do differently to not let that happen through awareness and scheme in principle and the way we place blocks and stuff. And so that's just one example."
A keen eye attached to a veteran mind, Carroll continues to prove he's the right man for the job.
