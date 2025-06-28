Raiders Slated to Battle Diversely Talented Defensive Lines in 2025
By bringing in QB Geno Smith, drafting RB Ashton Jeanty and hiring OC Chip Kelly the Las Vegas Raiders are designing a plan to greatly improve their offensive prowess in this season. Of course, the capabilities of the Raiders players are a factor, but so are the defensive lines that will gear up to attempt to neutralize Vegas' finest every single week of the 2025 NFL Season.
But just how good are the individual units on the schedule for the Silver and Black? PFF recently published their rankings of the best units at certain positions. What are the notable units that the Raiders will need to prepare for?
PFF ranked Pittsburgh as the top defensive line in the league, but Las Vegas does not have the Steelers in the slate this season. However they do lineup against half of the listed units in the top ten. The highest-ranked and arguably the best of all of the defensive lines on the schedule for Pete Carrol's team is the vaunted Philadelphia Eagles.
Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio's front-line comes in at No. 2 in the rankings. The desert-dwelling Raiders better bundle up to face their Super Bowl XV opponents in frigid Philly in Week 15.
"Philadelphia's defensive line was arguably the deepest in the league last season. As a result, even after the departures of Josh Sweat and Milton Williams in free agency, the unit remains one of the best in the NFL. On plays without a blitz in 2024, the Eagles generated pressure 36% of the time, which was the fifth-highest rate in the NFL. Jalen Carter's 84.4 PFF pass-rush grade ranked fourth among interior defenders, and Moro Ojomo's 82.4 figure placed sixth at the position."
In Week 17, another NFC East team is on the schedule, but this time it's at home in the comfy combines of Allegiant Stadium. The New York Giants have experienced marginal records over the past couple of years, but they have a nasty defensive front, and they stand to only get better with the pieces that they're bringing in.
"Arguably no team has done more in the NFL to strengthen its defensive line and pass rush over the past couple of seasons than the Giants. They drafted Kayvon Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter with top-five picks in 2022 and 2025, respectively, and also traded for former first-rounder Brian Burns. The team's edge defender trio is complemented by perhaps the best nose tackle in the league, Although Dexter Lawrence’s 2024 season was cut short due to an injury, his 89.9 PFF overall grade still ranked third among interior defenders."
The No. 4-ranked team would be the Texans. Houston welcomes in the Raiders just four days before Christmas in Week 16. The AFC South Champs, like the other teams in the top ten, are very stout up front.
"The Texans might have the best edge defender duo in the NFL in veteran Danielle Hunter and third-year player Will Anderson Jr. Hunter’s 84.6 PFF overall grade ranked 12th among edge defenders last season, and Anderson's 87.8 mark slotted him in 10th. However, the Texans struggled on the interior, which may continue to be a problem area in 2025. Tim Settle was the team's highest-graded interior defender in 2024, yet his 58.6 PFF overall grade ranked just 58th at the position."
Rounding out the best defensive lines that the Las Vegas will confront this campaign are No. 7 Cleveland in Week 12, and twice against 8th-ranked Denver. The 2025 version of the Orange Crush are the opponents a month apart in Week 10 on Thursday Night Football at Empower Field and in the 14th week of the season at home.
As much as they play a good bit of the high-ranked teams in this category, the Silver and Black only have three lower-tiered teams to fend off. In Week 2 and 12, the L.A. Chargers are on tap. While, it's a trip to D.C. to battle the No. 31 Washington Commanders in Week 3 and a home clash vs. No. 29 Jacksonville in Week 9 after the Bye Week.
In 2024, the Raiders ranked very near the bottom of the pack in both total yards and points per game. The major changes that they made should improve their fortunes quite a bit, but there's quite a bit of talent for a team on the rise.
