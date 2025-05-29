WATCH: Raiders QB Smith Post OTA Practice Moments Ago
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders have revamped their coaching staff and their roster this offseason.
Trading for quarterback Geno Smith was arguably the team's biggest move of the offseason. It is a move that should greatly improve the Raiders' chances of winning more games this season.
Following Organized Team Activities, Smith sounded off on his new role in Las Vegas, as the Raiders look to bounce back from a disappointing season.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Raiders rookie wide receiver Jack Bech addressed the media following rookie minicamp. We have a partial transcript of what he said below:
Q: Obviously, there's not going to be any contact for a while. As a receiver, what do you focus on this time of year when it comes to practices?
Bech: "Especially just getting here as a rookie, it's easy to come out here and understand if you have a stutter and go, if you have a curl, if you're blocking backside. But it's more about understanding the different leverages, understanding what the defense is doing, and then taking it a step further, and understanding the nuance of the game, knowing where to attack. A big thing is knowing how to get open and when to do it. A double move might work great, a stutter and go might work great against – or a slant and go against a cover three, we get them to bite, but that might not work well against cover four or cover two. So, different things like that, just as I go, especially like I already named another great coach we have in this building, just learning more and more from them and really sharpening my mental around the game, because that's how you last and that's how you become a great player, it's what is between the ears."
Q: Pete Carroll talked about your relationship going back two years ago with Coach Orgeron at LSU, another Louisiana kid like yourself. He's kind of a big, tough guy, football guy, and what did that mean for you as an 18-year-old kid to kind of learn under that type of a coach?
Bech: "It was amazing. Coach O [Orgeron] was one of my favorite coaches I ever got to play under. Obviously, he was a defensive-minded coach, but I definitely took away a lot of things like mindset, hard work, determination, a bunch of things like that. I'm speaking for everybody on those teams; you'd run through a brick wall for Coach O if he asked you to in a second. And there's just so many things we took, but one of the main things I took from him too, is just like the passion of the game. I mean, Coach O loved the game. He came in there every day, ready to work. And that's another thing where I think, if you want to be great - not only a great player, but a great teammate, you've really got to be passionate and love the game. So, those are a lot of things I took from Coach O."
