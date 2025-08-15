Will Raiders Run Their Offense Through Their Tight Ends?
The Las Vegas Raiders have the potential to be electric this season. The Raiders have put together the right pieces in place for the team can have a way better offensive showing than they did last season. The Silver and Black want their offense to be a top one, and that is why they brought in veteran quarterback Geno Smith and veteran offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Those are two people that will make it better, and with the weapons the team already has, they will only get better.
Two of those offensive weapons that the Raiders have on offense are their tight ends. Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer are the best combo tight ends in the NFL, and the Raiders have them. They are going to give teams trouble no matter where they line up. They can both be on the field at the same time, and the Raiders can run the ball and pass the ball with them. They both want to be better for the team, and whatever helps the team win, that is what they are going to do.
We know that Chip Kelly likes his tight ends in his offense. And with the Raiders having two good ones, will Kelly run his offense through the tight ends? That is something that is going to be interesting to see as training camp continues and the Raiders play the last two preseason games. If Kelly shows it, then it can be an option. That is what makes Kelly a good play caller. He can change the offense on the fly.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Mayer and Bowers on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Bowers & Mayer
"I want to talk about Brock Bowers. He looks leaner to me," said Carpenter. "Brock and Michael Mayer looked like twins. They just both had outstanding practices. I would call the whole thing flawless. They are just playing at such a high level. And it is opening up avenues for the Raiders ... They are installing new stuff every single day."
"Watching the creativity today that will not be seen against the 49ers ... Raider Nation, grab your popcorn. There is a lot of creativity here. And it is really interesting to watch."
