How Well is the Raiders Tight End Group Looking?
The Las Vegas Raiders offense is looking to improve this season. They have made moves to get the right personnel on the offensive side this season. The Raiders' offense will be stronger this season than it was one year ago. The Silver and Black want to take their offense to the next level, and if they can do that, this team will be much improved and better than a year ago.
The Raiders' offense is going to be led by veteran quarterback Geno Smith and veteran offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Those two are a good match, and they are going to take the offense and make it work for the better. But the offensive weapons are going to play a huge role for the team, and Kelly and Smith are going to put those players in the best position to find success. Kelly will use his players the they should and he will adapt to them.
One position group that is going to be huge for this team is the tight end group. The tight ends for the Raiders are some good ones. They are going to cause problems for the opposing defenses. It is going to be fun to watch them out there in the Chip Kelly offense and with Geno Smith getting them the ball.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Raiders' tight end group on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Raiders Tight Ends
"You turn to tight end and obviously Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, you all know that, that is no secret," said Carpenter. Michael Mayer has had a good camp. Brock Bowers is just so good that you just literally feel it every day. Bowers is great, elite. Michael Mayer is having a phenomenal camp. Going to be a major part of this offense."
"That is why I told you last season, when the reports were out there about trading him, tap the brakes ... Pete Carroll loves him. Loved him when he was in Seattle and loves him now."
"Then you come to the third tight end. Now, you may remember, I told you before training camp that I thought they were going to keep three tight ends. That is very rare in today's NFL ... They are only going to keep three, and that is Ian Thomas. He looks like a starting NFL tight end."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.