RaiderMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Al Davis Torch Unvelied in Las Vegas

Tom LaMarre

by Tom LaMarre

One iconic item from the Oakland Coliseum is going to Allegiant Stadium with the Las Vegas Raiders.

In fact, it’s already there.

The Al Davis Memorial Torch, which was lit by former Raiders and local celebrities before every home game in Oakland to honor of the team’s former owner, made its Vegas on debut, displayed through the massive retractable lanai doors at the new stadium, which is nearly complete.

Actually, it’s an 85-foot updated version of the original torch, but the message remains the same. A famous quote from Davis: “The fire that burns brightest in the Raiders’ organization is the will to win,” is repeated every time the flame is lit before games as fans of the Silver and Black pay tribute.

Former Raiders and celebrities have lit the flame, including Bay Area-native rapper MC Hammer, Super Bowl XI-winning Coach John Madden, Oakland native Marshawn Lynch, the family of the late Kenny “Snake” Stabler and many formers Raiders have lit the torch.

Davis came to Oakland in 1963 as coach and general manager, turning around a team that had gone 2-12 and 1-13 the previous two seasons with a 10-4 record. Later, he became commissioner of the American Football League and helped force the merger with the National Football League in the late 1960s.

The Davis returned to become managing general partner of the Raiders, overseeing three Super Bowl victories before his death in 2011, when the Al Davis Memorial Torch was first unveiled.

Owner Mark Davis admitted recently that he is a bit concerned about the construction of the 65,000-foot, $2 billion stadium being finished by the July 31 deadline.

But one important piece of Raiders history is there already.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Covid-19 Tempered Landing Raiders Beat

Tashan Reed of The Athletic Had Three Family Members Test Positive, One Died

Tom LaMarre

Raiders No. 8 in Peter King's Rankings

NBC NFL Writer Loves the Moves Mayock, Gruden Made in Offseason

Tom LaMarre

Carr Speaks Out Against Injustice

Raider Joins Other White QBs in Taking a Stand After George Floyd's Death

Tom LaMarre

It's Official: Raiders Will Train in Nevada

NFL Orders All 32 Teams to Hold 2020 Training Camp at Home Base

Tom LaMarre

Video Highlights of Raiders Right Guard Gabe Jackson

Tom LaMarre

It Seems Gabe Jackson Will Return

Right Guard's $9.35 Salary for 2020 Was Guaranteed on Monday

Tom LaMarre

DE Ferrell Has Bulked Up in Offseason

Raiders' No. 1 Pick in 2019 Wants to Improve on Uneven Rookie Year

Tom LaMarre

Good Lands Ed Block Courage Award

Raiders Teammates Select Offensive Lineman Winner of 2019 Prize

Tom LaMarre

Video Highlights of Raider Safety Jeff Heath When He Was With Cowboys

Tom LaMarre

Jeff Heath Just Wanted to Be a Raider

Safety Signed As a Free Agent After Starting Last Three Years for Cowboys

Tom LaMarre

by

Rob P