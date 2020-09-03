Arden Key Is Ready to Fire for Las Vegas Raiders

Defensive end Arden Key knows it’s probably now or never entering his third year for the Raiders, so he spent the offseason getting himself ready—physically and mentally.

Key, selected by the Silver and Black in the third round (No. 87) overall of the 2018 NFL Draft out of LSU, reported to training camp last month with 20 added pounds of muscle on his 6-foot-5 frame, checking in at about 260.

However, the change was as much in his mind as his body.

“(I did) a lot of self-reflecting this offseason, trying to get mentally right,” said Key, who has only three sacks in 25 games with the Raiders. “Especially coming off of this season-ending injury last year. I had a pretty good, solid two games before I got hurt. It was just mostly mentally getting myself prepared for life and football.

“I feel a lot stronger, my weight’s where it needs to be right now. It’s just been different all throughout. The speed of the game has slowed down. I know the defense, so I can play fast and just go.

“ ... I’m in a good place.”

Injuries have been part of the problem in his first two seasons.

Key started as a rookie despite a nagging shoulder problem and had only one sack in 16 games, although he showed an ability to get to the passer, although a little late, by being credited with 13 quarterback hits.

Midway through last season, Key recorded his only two sacks in Weeks 8 and 9, but sustained a broken foot in the second of those games and was lost for the rest of the season.

However, that level of play seems to have carried over.

“(Key) wasn’t playing bad before he got hurt last year,” General Manager Mike Mayock said. “He just got hurt (midway through) the season. So, I just think he came in (to camp), he understands this is his third year and he’s not satisfied with what he’s done so far. I’m glad he’s got a chip on his shoulder and we’re looking for big things from him. So, hopefully, he is going to have a big year this year. He’s in his third year and he's excited to come back.

“I think this offseason was different for him. Even though we weren’t in the building, I sensed a different Arden Key. I think his commitment to the organization, and even more importantly, the commitment to his talent he had himself, those were both evident and I think they’re showing up right now.”

Key collected 25 sacks in three seasons at LSU, making first-team All-Southeastern Conference in the last two as a full-time starter, before deciding to turn pro and making himself eligible for the NFL Draft.

And in his third season with the Raiders, he looks around and believes he’s ready to make his biggest contribution to what he sees as easily the most talented team he’s been a part of since joining the Silver and Black.

“We got talent everywhere, whether it’s first-team, second-team,” Key said. “There is talent everywhere. There is competition in every room. I don’t think that any spot is really … I don’t think that somebody has got the spot for sure right now.

“There is still work to be done and just competition everywhere and that’s what I love about it. We all want each other to be better and those types of things.”

And Key sees it in more than only his teammates.

Only the age of 24, he believes new defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli can bring out the best in him.

“Ah, man. I can’t put it in words,” Key said of Marinelli, the Dallas Cowboys’ former defensive coordinator. “He’s just like the grandpa that you always want who gives you whatever you want but asks a lot from you. He asks a lot from us. He knows what he’s talking about.

“He’s coached a lot of Hall of Fame guys, and a lot of guys soon to be in the Hall of Fame. And his track record speaks for itself and I feel like the whole D-line has bought in, and you don’t really have a choice but to buy in with a guy like coach Rod Marinelli because you know you’re going to get better and you know you’re going to get pushed. ”

Key has reached a point where he’s ready to push back.

