Carrs Expecting Fourth Child, First Girl

by Tom LaMarre

Quarterback Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders and his wife, Heather, announced that they are expecting their fourth child, and this baby will be their first girl.

The Carrs gave their fans the news in posts on social media.

“Man I am so pumped!!! Can't wait for y'all to meet her!!! Derek Carr wrote in a post on Twitter.

The 29-year-old Carr also posted a video on YouTube in which he is carrying a golf club while walking with his family in a park in Las Vegas.

“Big surprise, big announcement,” Carr says before he puts a golf ball down and takes a couple practice swings. Then, he asks Heather, “Are you ready?”

Carr, wearing a pink shirt, then hits the golf ball, which is filled with pink powder and explodes when he hits it.

“That makes it all worth it,” Carr, who is beginning his seventh season with the Raiders, says on the video. “By the way, that shot was like 330 straight down the pipe.”

Carr, who is one of three boys posted above the video “#GirlDad.”

That term has special meaning.

Carr’s childhood idol was Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, who was a father of four girls. “GirlDad” became a popular mantra after Bryant died with his daughter, Gianna, along with eight other people, in a helicopter crash last January.

Heather is expecting to deliver the child in December. The baby girl will be the couple’s fourth child, joining sons Deakon, Deker and Dallas.



